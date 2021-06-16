Need for food increases d uring the pandemic Between April 2020 and March 2021, Moisson Montréal distributed more than $117,000,000 in food to Montreal organizations and to other Moissons and food banks in Canada, 44% more than during the same period the previous year.

A bold pilot project to reduce food waste

Agricultural producers are often faced with a difficult decision when they have a large surplus of fresh food. Although there is a strong desire to donate these surpluses, there is a lack of organizations that can accept them. Previously, the food aid network was not adequately equipped to quickly collect and redistribute industrial quantities of fresh fruits and vegetables in bulk. "FCC is pleased to partner with Moisson Montréal, the largest food bank in the Canadian system, to meet this challenge," said Louis Turcotte, FCC senior director, corporate and commercial financing. "We hope the organization can act as a hub for all of Eastern Canada. To donate large quantities of fresh (or frozen) fruit or vegetables, agri-food businesses can contact Moisson Montréal, which now has the equipment needed to accept these large-scale donations."

Bonduelle responds to the call

"Bonduelle is pleased with the collaboration between FCC and Moisson Montréal on the launch of this revolutionary project," said Jean-Pierre Haché, vice-president quality, health and safety and IT at Bonduelle. "Bonduelle will use this endeavour as an opportunity to replicate this model elsewhere in North America in order to give more back to the communities in which the company operates. We hope that this project will resonate with other manufacturers who wish to give back and are facing similar constraints. It is proof that everything is possible with the right people around the table to make it happen. We are grateful to all Bonduelle employees, current and former, as well as Moisson Montréal and FCC who collaborated to make this project a reality."

Bonduelle, longtime partner of food banks such as Moisson Montréal, answered the call from the very beginning of the project by not only donating foodstuffs to feed the bagging line, but also by offering valuable technical advice that significantly helped the project come to fruition.

"Moisson Montréal is deeply grateful to FCC, Bonduelle and to all the players who joined in so enthusiastically to enable us to offer more fruits and vegetables to our community network. This initiative satisfies a critical need and helps promote healthy eating habits," said Daneau.

About Moisson Montréal

Moisson Montréal is a registered charity founded in 1984 and the biggest food bank in Canada. Its mission is to provide an optimal food supply for community agencies serving Montreal's most vulnerable people while actively participating in the development of sustainable solutions to promote food security. Thanks to an operating model based on food recovery rather than food purchases as well as the great generosity of its volunteers and food donors, Moisson Montréal benefits from an extraordinary multiplier effect: each monetary donation of $1 enables the organization to distribute more than $15 worth of food. Moisson Montréal provides 20 million kilos of food per year to the vast food aid network, including nearly 300 community agencies on the Island of Montreal. These agencies, in turn, fulfill some 600 000 food aid requests per month.

About FCC

FCC is Canada's leading agriculture and food lender, with a healthy loan portfolio of more than $41 billion. Our employees are dedicated to the future of Canadian agriculture and food. We provide flexible, competitively priced financing, management software, information and knowledge specifically designed for the agriculture and food industry. As a self-sustaining Crown corporation, we provide an appropriate return to our shareholder, and reinvest our profits back into the industry and communities we serve. For more information, visit fcc.ca

