REGINA, SK, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Farm Credit Canada is now accepting applications from registered charities, non-profit organizations and First Nations, Métis and Inuit governments/communities in rural Canada for the FCC AgriSpirit Fund.

The fund supports capital projects that enrich the lives of residents in communities with fewer than 150,000 people. There is a total of $1.5 million in funding available. Projects can receive between $10,000 and $25,000.

Examples of projects include greenhouses, community gardens and other agriculture and food-related initiatives, refrigeration and equipment to support food waste reduction and recovery, projects that improve accessibility and inclusion, or upgrades that reduce a building's energy footprint.

The application deadline for the 2024 fund is May 15. Applicants can view the eligibility requirements, past projects and apply online by visiting www.fccagrispiritfund.ca. FCC will announce the selected projects in the fall.

Since inception of the FCC AgriSpirit Fund in 2004, FCC has supported 1,615 capital projects in rural Canada totaling $21 million in donations.

