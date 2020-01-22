FAX Capital Corp. Opens the Market

Jan 22, 2020, 10:41 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Blair Driscoll, Chief Executive Officer & Director, FAX Capital Corp. (FXC), joined Anne Child, Senior Manager, Listed Issuer Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market. FAX Capital is an investment holding company, which focuses on public and private companies, across the capital structure, and in a wide variety of industries across Canada and the United States. FAX Capital Corp. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on November 21, 2019.

FAX Capital Corp. Opens the Market (CNW Group/TMX Group Limited)
