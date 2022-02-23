Through close to 400 items selected from among the thousands preserved at the Museum, Favourites! Our Collections on Display paints a moving portrait of Montréal life. Furniture, clothing, jewelry, toys, tools, books, maps, posters, and iconography are literally being taken out of the storehouses to create a rich mosaic, set against a theatrical backdrop. Authentic witnesses to the city's history and to that of the people who dreamt it and built it, these objects reveal the distinctive characteristics that make Montréal such a unique city.

Awakening more than a few memories and a true sense of wonder, the exhibition is sure to get visitors to fall under the spell of Montréal… one object at a time!

The first exhibition dedicated to Pointe-à-Callière's ethnohistorical collection

Since it very beginnings, Pointe-à-Callière has been acquiring and preserving objects that are representative of Montréal society, past and present. A twin to its archaeological collection, the Museum's ethnohistorical collection holds over 40,000 pieces, whose richness and documentary scope bear witness to the city's history and its inhabitants' way of life.

Favourites! Our Collections on Display offers—for the very first time—a glimpse of the great diversity of this collection. The 400 "favourites" displayed in 20 thematic settings evoke Montréal daily life in all its myriad forms. They bring to life key events, the evolution of transportation, telecommunications, the development of the economy, of finance, navigation on the St. Lawrence River. They embody the Montréal of workers and merchants, as well as the city's athletic, cultural, and festive aspects!

Awash in a uniquely "Montréal" soundscape, the exhibition design is enriched with audiovisual material that gives voice to those who make the city what it is. Touching portraits of our co-citizens, along with testimonials by archaeologists, historians, and other specialists, complete this multi-dimensional living gallery with contemporary points of view.

An entertaining exhibition for young and old alike

In an unusual fur-lined case, a "box of curiosities" features a few sometimes surprising objects from the not-so-distant past… Visitors are encouraged to summon up some memories or ask questions to try to guess what the objects were used for. Interactive games will also give visitors a chance to test their knowledge and try out various means of transportation used in Montréal over the years.

Favourites! Our Collections on Display, the first exhibition dedicated to Pointe-à-Callière's ethnohistorical collections and a wonderful opportunity to rediscover Montréal through authentic objects from its past and recent history. On display until January 8, 2023.

Time for School Break

From February 26 to March 5, 2022, Pointe-à-Callière has scheduled several outdoor activities for fun with family or friends—all free of charge. Inspired by the It's Circus Time! exhibition, which closes on March 6, 2022, there will be circus performances and workshops to extend the immersion into the fascinating world of the circus, beyond the walls of the Museum. Guided architectural tours and the creation of a collective work of art, in collaboration with Accueil Bonneau, are also part of the program. A great opportunity to come warm your heart and soul in Old Montréal!

More info

30 Discovery Stops

An all-new digital rally through the archaeological remains and permanent exhibitions has been added to the festivities at Point-à-Callière. This fun "seek and find" event invites visitors to locate 30 points of interest throughout the Museum. Moving from one to the next, with their smartphones in hand, visitors will gain access to exclusive information.

More info

Pointe-à-Callière: Celebrating… 30 years of history!

May 17, 2022 will mark the 30th anniversary of Pointe-à-Callière… as well as the 380th anniversary of Montréal. Exhibitions, activities, events, lectures, a digital rally, a podcast, and a quiz are all part of the rich and diverse program running right through 2022 to celebrate this double anniversary. Plenty of reasons to come visit or return to the birthplace of Montréal!

See the program

About Pointe-à-Callière, Montréal Archaeology and History Complex

Inaugurated in 1992 as part of the city's 350th anniversary, Pointe-à-Callière is today the largest history museum in Montréal. Rising above a concentrated number of historic and archaeological sites of national significance—including the birthplace of Montréal—, the Museum's mission is to preserve its collections and further knowledge, while showcasing and fostering an appreciation for Montréal's archaeological and historical heritage. This mission is carried out through various activities focused on conservation, research, presentation, education, and inclusion, along with community initiatives benefiting both Montrealers and visitors to the city.

Pointe-à-Callière, proud partner of the City of Montréal.

FAVOURITES! OUR COLLECTIONS ON DISPLAY, from February 24, 2022 to January 8, 2023

More information at pacmusee.qc.ca

Learn more about health and safety measures in effect at Pointe-à-Callière: Visitors' Guide.

30th Anniversary Memberships, $30 – Enjoy the Museum all year long, at one low price: https://pacmusee.qc.ca/en/support-the-museum/become-a-member/

SOURCE Pointe-à-Callière, Cité d'archéologie et d'histoire de Montréal

For further information: For images/visuals, please contact us: Source: Nora Charifi, Communications Project Manager, Pointe-à-Callière, Tel: 514 872-2687, Cell: 514 829-0955, [email protected]; Press Relations: Nathalie Roy, [email protected], 514 889-3622; Sophie Marsolais, [email protected], 514 258-0455