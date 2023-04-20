FASTSIGNS Recognized for Franchise Excellence at CFA National Convention

Leading Sign and Graphics Organization Receives Accolades from Canadian Franchise Association

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, was named the Silver winner of the 2023 Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Awards of Excellence in Franchising in the Category of 30-99 Franchisees, presented to FASTSIGNS on April 3, 2023, during the Awards Gala at the CFA National Convention in Niagara Falls, Ontario. FASTSIGNS was also a recipient of the Franchisees' Choice designation for the eleventh consecutive year.

Considered the pinnacle of franchise achievement in Canada, the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising are given annually to franchise systems that have demonstrated superior franchise relations, leadership, training and communications. In addition, the Franchisees' Choice Designation identifies that a franchise brand has received a solid endorsement through its satisfaction ratings from its franchisees.

"Receiving recognition from CFA as the Franchisees' Choice for over a decade and now being named a Silver winner of the Awards of Excellence this year are great honors for our franchise and a testament to the strength of our brand and our support team" said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. "FASTSIGNS is proud to offer world-class support to our network to help our franchisees become the go-to providers of visual communications in their communities. We look forward to continued growth across Canada and strengthening our network even further in the year to come."

This year, more than 66 CFA-member franchise brands participated in the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising program. Sponsored by the CFA and administered by the Portage Group, a third-party research firm, the winning franchise systems were determined based on the results of a survey completed by participating brands' franchisees about their experiences and levels of satisfaction with the system.

"FASTSIGNS was a 'leap of faith' or a 'leap before you look' type of situation, but we have never regretted it for a single moment," said Donna Bilodeau, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Windsor, Ontario. "The support from FASTSIGNS is second to none. The corporate team is designed to assist the franchisees in making our businesses front-runners in the industry. We have grown many relationships and sales over the years and could not have done it without the support of our franchisor and the family of other franchisees."

Open exclusively to CFA franchise system members, the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising competition includes seven categories to enable franchise systems to be rated against their peers. Entries are separated into Traditional Franchises (i.e. those with brick and mortar locations) and Non-Traditional Franchises (i.e. mobile, home-based, etc.), then grouped based on the number of franchisees. Systems with the highest scores in each category are recognized with Bronze, Silver and Gold awards.

"The CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising celebrates the very best in Canadian franchising in 2023. The winners have demonstrated the importance of Growing Together® and the symbiotic partnership between franchisor and franchisees," says Sherry McNeil, CFA president and chief executive officer. "Regardless of the size or concept, a strong relationship between the franchisor and franchisees is fundamental to a franchise system's success. We congratulate FASTSIGNS for their achievements."

For more information about FASTSIGNS®, visit https://www.fastsigns.com .

For more information about the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising and a list of winners, visit https://cfa.ca/blog/2023-awards-of-excellence/ .

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS is a leading national visual ideas company that creates a wide variety of comprehensive sign and graphics solutions. With over 35 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps you achieve more than you ever thought possible. We are the worldwide franchisor of more than 765 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers. FASTSIGNS locations span across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and through franchising awards which include being ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List for the Seventh Consecutive Year for 2023 as well as being named a 2023 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, and is now the multi-brand franchisor for FASTSIGNS®, NerdsToGo®, MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza® brands.

To learn more visit fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark[email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

For further information: Clarissa Rios | BizCom Associates, 972.352.7601 | [email protected]