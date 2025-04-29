FASTSIGNS® Receives Franchisees' Choice Designation and Silver Award of Excellence From the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA)

Recognition Reflects Longstanding Franchisee Satisfaction and FASTSIGNS' Commitment to Operational Excellence

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, was named as a recipient of the Franchisees' Choice designation this month during the Awards Gala at the 2025 CFA National Convention in Niagara Falls, Ontario. This is the 15th year for the Franchisees' Choice Designation Program, and the 13th time FASTSIGNS was honored for its accomplishment in receiving this designation. Additionally, FASTSIGNS was awarded Silver in the Traditional Franchises (30–99 franchisees) category of the CFA's Awards of Excellence in Franchising, further underscoring the brand's continued excellence in franchise support and satisfaction.

"Earning these double recognitions speaks volumes about the strength of our system, the depth of our support and the trust our franchisees place in us," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer of Propelled Brands. "We're committed to helping entrepreneurs build successful businesses and are honored to see that commitment recognized across Canada as we continue to grow our footprint."

Both the Franchisees' Choice Designation and the CFA Awards of Excellence are based on direct feedback from franchisees through independently administered surveys. Franchisees evaluate their franchisor on critical aspects of the franchise relationship, including leadership, training, communication, marketing, support and overall satisfaction.

While the Franchisees' Choice Designation reflects consistent satisfaction year-over-year, the Awards of Excellence recognize top-performing brands in a competitive, category-based format. FASTSIGNS' dual recognition in 2025 signals a strong endorsement from its Canadian franchisees and reinforces the brand's commitment to supporting small business owners in Canada.

"Before we bought our FASTSIGNS, we had no business background–just a passion for creativity, service and a drive to work for ourselves," said Donna Bilodeau, FASTSIGNS franchisee of Windsor, Ontario. "From the day we took a leap of faith into small business ownership, FASTSIGNS gave us the tools, training and ongoing support to build something meaningful. With FASTSIGNS behind us, we haven't just bought a business; we've joined a family of franchisees and a corporate team that truly has our back."

FASTSIGNS currently boasts 40 centers throughout Canada in markets such as Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver. The brand is currently targeting further expansion in Canada, with a focus on its co-brand and conversion programs, which help existing business owners add a FASTSIGNS to their portfolio or fully convert their business to a FASTSIGNS franchise. FASTSIGNS has helped countless owners of print shops, photography studios, camera stores, embroidery shops, and more, diversify their product lines and services to meet the growing demand for signs, graphics and visual communication solutions.

For more information about FASTSIGNS®, visit https://www.fastsigns.com .

For more information about Franchisees' Choice designation and a full list of winners, visit the 2025 CFA Franchisees' Choice Designation web page . For more information on the Awards of Excellence in Franchising, visit the 2025 CFA Awards of Excellence web page .

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans over 785 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include being ranked #1 in its category on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2025 for the ninth consecutive year, and being named a 2024 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review for the sixth consecutive year.

For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit fastsigns.com or contact Mark Jameson ( [email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. The CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 600 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada's best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, the CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 12th largest industry in Canada and franchised businesses contribute over $133 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for almost two million Canadians. Learn more at: www.cfa.ca or http://www.FranchiseCanada.online .

