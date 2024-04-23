FASTSIGNS® Receives Franchisees' Choice Designation from the Canadian Franchise Association for the 12th Consecutive Year

The Leading Sign, Graphics and Visual Communications Franchise

Receives Multiple Prestigious Recognitions from CFA

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, has been named a recipient of the Canadian Franchise Association's (CFA) Franchisees' Choice Designation for the 12th consecutive year. The brand was recognized during the Awards Gala Dinner at the 2024 CFA National Convention in Montreal, Quebec, for receiving multiple awards in honor of FASTSIGNS' achievements and ongoing membership with CFA.

"Receiving the Franchisees' Choice designation year after year is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our franchisees and our long-standing partnership with CFA to provide world-class sign and graphic services throughout Canada," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. "With a continued focus on driving franchisee profitability throughout our network and growing our footprint across North America, we look forward to offering additional franchise opportunities and unparalleled support to entrepreneurs in Canada."

The Franchisees' Choice Designation honors CFA member franchise systems with exceptional rankings in network satisfaction. Franchisees assess their franchisor in key areas of the business model, including the franchisee selection process, information package, leadership, business planning and marketing, and training and support. For prospective business owners, the award signifies that a brand has received a solid endorsement through its satisfaction ratings from its current franchisees.

In addition to receiving the Franchisees' Choice designation, FASTSIGNS was recognized with the Multi-Year Streaks Award in honor of the brand's 12 consecutive placements on the list. FASTSIGNS also received the CFA Milestone Award recognizing 30 years of membership with the organization, demonstrating FASTSIGNS' long-standing partnership with CFA and growing presence in Canadian markets.

"When I first moved to Canada, I decided that I wanted to be in charge of my own destiny and work for myself. Being new to the area, I needed an established franchisor to guide and support my entrepreneurship, and FASTSIGNS stood out for its professionalism and ability to aid my business' growth," said Jose Azavedo, FASTSIGNS franchisee of South Mississauga and Oakville. "Helping businesses become successful by providing our signs and graphics is very rewarding, and I feel proud to offer my customers value through FASTSIGNS."

The total investment for a FASTSIGNS franchise is approximately $240,080 - $310,569, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000, of which $80K is liquid. The brand offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875. FASTSIGNS is currently seeking qualified franchisees with an emphasis on existing businesses to co-brand or convert for just $15,000 down.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679) or visit https://www.fastsigns.com .

For more information about the Franchisees' Choice Designation and a full list of winners, visit the 2024 CFA Franchisees' Choice Designation web page .

About FASTSIGNS®:

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With nearly 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans over 770 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include being ranked #1 in its category on Entrepreneur's highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2024 for the eight consecutive year, and being named a 2024 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review for the sixth consecutive year.

For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit fastsigns.com or contact Mark Jameson ( [email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

For further information: