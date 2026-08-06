Fastfrate Group Acquires Jardine Transport Group

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fastfrate Group has acquired 100% of Jardine Transport Group from SeaFort Capital Inc. and certain members of the Jardine Transport Group executive team. Jardine Transport Group includes Jardine Transport, R.E.M. Transport, Gil Trucking, Quality Transportation and K&T Transport. This deal further strengthens Fastfrate Group as one of Canada's leading transportation and supply chain providers.

The acquisition marks another transformative moment in Fastfrate Group's ambitious growth strategy, significantly strengthening its truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), logistics, warehousing, and distribution capabilities while expanding its presence across key Canadian markets. By bringing together Jardine Transport Group's trusted regional expertise with Fastfrate Group's extensive North American transportation and supply chain network, the combined organization will deliver even greater value to customers through enhanced capacity, broader geographic reach, expanded service offerings, and fully integrated end-to-end supply chain solutions.

Jardine Transport Group, headquartered in the Maritimes, has built a respected reputation for dependable transportation, exceptional customer service, and operational excellence. Operating a fleet of more than 200 power units, the company provides a comprehensive range of transportation services, including Flatbed and Dry-Van solutions, supporting both domestic and cross-border freight movements across a diverse range of industries.

"Jardine Transport Group has earned an outstanding reputation for customer service, reliability, and operational excellence," said Ron Tepper, Executive Chairman of Fastfrate Group. "This acquisition also positions Fastfrate Group to capitalize on the significant opportunities emerging across Canada as governments work to reduce interprovincial trade barriers and invest in the infrastructure needed to unlock the country's full economic potential. We believe these initiatives will create a more connected, competitive Canadian economy, and Fastfrate Group will be well positioned to help businesses move goods more efficiently from coast to coast while supporting the next generation of economic growth."

"Joining Fastfrate Group marks an exciting new chapter for Jardine Transport Group, our employees, and our customers," said Dion Cull, President of Jardine Transport Group. "Throughout our fifty-year history, we've built our business on strong customer relationships, dependable service, and the dedication of our people. Those values are shared by Fastfrate Group, making this a natural fit."

Jardine Transport Group will continue to operate under its established brands within Fastfrate Group, maintaining its experienced leadership team while leveraging the scale, resources, and complementary services available across the Fastfrate family of companies. Manny Calandrino, Fastfrate Group's CEO, highlights that "Jardine Transport Group's strong regional presence, extensive transportation capabilities, and customer-focused logistics solutions complement Fastfrate Group's existing portfolio of companies and further enhances our ability to deliver seamless, end-to-end transportation and supply chain solutions for customers across Canada and North America."

Advisors

Loopstra Nixon LLP served as legal counsel for Fastfrate Group. EY-Parthenon Corporate Finance Inc. and Ernst & Young LLP acted as financial advisor and tax advisor to Fastfrate Group.

Left Lane Associates Ltd. acted as financial advisor to Jardine Transport Group and Stewart McKelvey acted as legal counsel.

About Fastfrate Group

Founded in 1966, Fastfrate Group is one of Canada's largest privately held freight transportation and supply chain companies. The company began from a requirement of Canadian Pacific Railway to reposition empty boxcars with LTL freight for Western Canada and has since evolved into a fully integrated transportation and logistics organization. Today, Fastfrate Group offers intermodal transportation, truckload and LTL services, drayage, warehousing, distribution, customs brokerage, freight forwarding, logistics, and e-commerce solutions across Canada, the United States, Mexico and China. Its family of companies includes Fastfrate, Challenger Motor Freight, Canada Drayage Inc. (CDI), Fastfrate Integrated Logistics, ASL Distribution, Precision Parcel & Package Deliveries, and Omnitrans Inc.

About Jardine Transport Group

Jardine Transport Group is a respected Canadian transportation and logistics provider with decades of experience delivering dependable freight transportation and supply chain solutions. The company offers regional, national and cross-border Flatbed and Dry-Van truckload transportation and logistics services, supported by a strong customer-focused culture and a reputation for operational excellence. Serving customers across a broad range of industries, Jardine is recognized for building long-term partnerships through reliable service, responsive support, and customized transportation solutions.

About SeaFort Capital

Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, SeaFort Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower-mid-market Canadian businesses. SeaFort is a growth-oriented investor that seeks to establish long-term partnerships to help grow industry-leading Canadian companies. SeaFort targets investments in the business services, equipment service, value-added distribution, specialty manufacturing, and health services sectors.

SOURCE Fastfrate Group

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