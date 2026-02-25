TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Fastfrate Group, one of Canada's largest privately held transportation and supply chain providers, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Omnitrans Inc., a leading Canadian international freight forwarding and customs brokerage firm headquartered in Montreal. The deal includes 100% ownership of Omnitrans Inc. including their subsidiaries, Metro Customs Brokers Inc. and Omnitrans China Ltd.

The acquisition represents a significant expansion of Fastfrate's service offering, extending its capabilities beyond North America into key global trade lanes. With Omnitrans' established international freight forwarding operations and offices in China, Fastfrate will now support customers moving freight to and from Asia with Canada, the United States, and Mexico complementing its existing North American transportation and logistics network.

Fastfrate operates across 46 locations throughout Canada, the United States, and Mexico, providing intermodal, trucking, drayage, warehousing, final mile parcel and package deliveries. With a legacy spanning more than six decades in B2B and B2C markets, Fastfrate brings deep expertise and a proven ability to help customers manage complex, evolving supply chains. Adding Omnitrans strengthens Fastfrate's ability to manage the entire freight journey from international origin through customs clearance and final delivery under one integrated connected network.

Omnitrans is recognized for its proficiency in international freight forwarding and as a licensed Canadian and U.S. customs broker with expertise in regulatory compliance and tariff optimization. Its global forwarding reach, including 230 established trade lanes and local presence in China, enhances Fastfrate's end-to-end supply chain offering and supports customers navigating increasingly complex international trade environments.

"For six decades, Fastfrate has continued to evolve alongside our customers' supply chains," said Manny Calandrino, CEO of Fastfrate Group. "As global sourcing and cross-border trade become more complex, customers are looking for fewer handoffs and greater accountability. Omnitrans allows us to deliver a truly end-to-end solution from international origin to final destination including customs clearance."

Ron Tepper, Executive Chairman of Fastfrate Group, added: "This acquisition strengthens our position as a full-service supply chain partner. Omnitrans brings respected expertise in international forwarding and customs brokerage, which complements Fastfrate's scale, infrastructure, and North American footprint."

Omnitrans will operate as a standalone division within the Fastfrate Group, maintaining its leadership team and specialized focus, while working closely with Fastfrate's transportation, intermodal, drayage, and warehousing teams to deliver integrated solutions.

"Joining the Fastfrate Group significantly expands what we can offer our customers," said Stephen Segal, President of Omnitrans. "By combining our international freight forwarding and customs expertise with Fastfrate's extensive North American network, we are creating a seamless solution for companies shipping goods from Asia into North America and across the continent.

The transaction is expected to close in the Spring of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Fastfrate Group

Founded in 1966, Fastfrate Group is one of Canada's largest privately held freight transportation and supply‑chain companies. The company began from a requirement of Canadian Pacific Railway to reposition empty box cars with LTL freight for Western Canada, and over the years has expanded to offer intermodal transportation, trucking services, drayage, warehousing, distribution, logistics and e‑commerce solutions. Fastfrate has built a strong reputation in Canada and, over the last 60 years, has evolved to provide comprehensive cross‑border services between Canada, United States and Mexico. Its network includes Fastfrate, Canada Drayage Inc. (CDI), Fastfrate Integrated Logistics, ASL Distribution, Challenger Motor Freight and Precision Parcel & Package Deliveries.

About Omnitrans Inc.

Omnitrans is a leading supply chain solution provider serving importers and exporters in North America for more than 50 years. Omnitrans has 8 strategically located hubs in Canada, the U.S., and China, and is represented in 230 locations worldwide. Omnitrans is a forward-thinking organization, pursuing the "new and next", creating individualized solutions to meet clients' unique needs, and leveraging technology to drive excellence. Omnitrans' expertise services a wide spectrum of industries, including Fashion & Apparel, Electronics & Appliances, Food & Beverage, Chemical, and Manufacturing.

SOURCE Fastfrate Group

For media inquiries, please contact: Anh Thai - Director of Marketing, Fastfrate Group, [email protected]