TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Fastfrate Group has officially completed its acquisition of Omnitrans Inc. following Competition Bureau Canada approval.

The acquisition represents a significant expansion of Fastfrate Group's service offering, extending its capabilities beyond North America into key global trade lanes. Omnitrans is recognized for its expertise in international freight forwarding and as a licensed Canadian and U.S. customs broker, with deep capabilities in regulatory compliance and tariff optimization. With Omnitrans' established international freight forwarding operations and offices in China, Fastfrate Group now supports customers moving freight between Asia, Canada, the United States, and Mexico - complementing its existing North American transportation and logistics network.

Fastfrate Group's operates across 46 locations throughout Canada, the United States, and Mexico, providing intermodal, trucking, drayage, warehousing, and final mile parcel and package delivery services. With a legacy spanning more than six decades in B2B and B2C markets, Fastfrate Group's brings deep expertise and a proven ability to help customers manage complex, evolving supply chains. The addition of Omnitrans strengthens Fastfrate's ability to manage the entire freight journey - from international origin through customs clearance to final delivery - within one integrated network.

Omnitrans will operate as a standalone division within the Fastfrate Group, maintaining its leadership team and specialized focus, while working closely with Fastfrate's transportation, intermodal, drayage, and warehousing teams to deliver fully integrated solutions.

Advisors

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Omnitrans. Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP served as legal counsel for Omnitrans Inc.

Scotiabank acted as lead financial advisor and EY-Parthenon Corporate Finance Inc. and Ernst & Young LLP acted as financial advisor and tax advisor to Fastfrate Group. Loopstra Nixon LLP served as legal counsel for the Fastfrate Group. Committed financing for the acquisition was provided by the Bank of Nova Scotia.

About Fastfrate Group

Founded in 1966, Fastfrate Group is one of Canada's largest privately held freight transportation and supply chain companies. The company began from a requirement of Canadian Pacific Railway to reposition empty boxcars with LTL freight for Western Canada, and over the years has expanded to offer intermodal transportation, trucking services, drayage, warehousing, distribution, logistics, and e-commerce solutions. Fastfrate has built a strong reputation in Canada and, over the last 60 years, has evolved to provide comprehensive cross-border services between Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its network includes Fastfrate, Canada Drayage Inc. (CDI), Fastfrate Integrated Logistics, ASL Distribution, Challenger Motor Freight, and Precision Parcel & Package Deliveries.

About Omnitrans Inc.

Omnitrans is a leading supply chain solutions provider serving importers and exporters in North America for more than 50 years. The company operates 8 strategically located offices across Canada, the United States, and China, and is represented in 230 locations worldwide. Omnitrans delivers customized solutions across a wide range of industries, including Fashion & Apparel, Electronics & Appliances, Food & Beverage, Chemical, and Manufacturing.

SOURCE Fastfrate Group

For media inquiries, please contact: Anh Thai, Director of Marketing, Fastfrate Group, [email protected]