Fast-growing Waterloo area sees employers prioritize building employee skills for the future

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - A 'one-size-fits-all' approach to employee benefits is no longer enough to attract today's top talent, especially in the country's leading technology and innovation hub. Doubling down on employee skills development, Waterloo-area employers are expanding their in-house training and upskilling initiatives to meet the needs of the region's exceptional talent pipeline. The best of these initiatives were recognized today, as winners of Waterloo Area's Top Employers (2026) were announced today by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"We've certainly seen an increase in the variety of training and development opportunities offered in the area, from financial support for external education and certifications to in-house training and upskilling," says Richard Yerema, executive editor of the project. "These initiatives ensure employees grow within their roles, adapt to rapidly changing business needs and technologies, and find pathways for career advancement."

Recent growth in the region, including easier transit connections with the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), has prompted Waterloo-area employers to improve their employee offerings to meet and even exceed what employers are offering in the GTA. While this has resulted in increased benefits like dog therapy sessions and free lunches, it has also brought about more targeted professional development, tailoring programs to employees' needs and preparing them for future roles.

"Individualized development plans, unlike universal trajectories of the past, are more like evolving partnerships that actively support employees' professional journeys and provide the necessary information to make informed career decisions," adds Sonja Verpoort, assistant editor at Mediacorp. "Employers recognize that this approach is key to retention in this competitive market, and that they contribute to an employees' overall wellbeing by showing that their growth is prioritized and valued."

Now in its 19th year, Waterloo Area's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the employers in the Kitchener-Waterloo area that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, public or private-sector, with its head office or principal place of business in the Kitchener-Waterloo area.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the country's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, Mediacorp has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest competitions reaching millions of Canadians through magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, Canada's largest job-search engine, which draws postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.4 million Canadians used Mediacorp's online properties to discover new job opportunities and learn what the best employers are offering.

The full list of Waterloo Area's Top Employers (2026) was released this morning by the editors of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Detailed "Reasons for Selection" for each of the winners, with dozens of stories and photos highlighting their best initiatives, were released today on the competition homepage.

