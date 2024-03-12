Fast + Epp opens new office in Toronto, strengthening presence in Eastern Canada

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Fast + Epp Structural Engineers Inc. has expanded its North American operations with the opening of a new office in Toronto, Ontario.

The 10-storey mass timber Limberlost Place at George Brown College building in Toronto, ON. Ādisōke (the new Ottawa Public Library (OPL) and Library and Archives Canada (LAC) joint facility) is just one of several prominent Fast + Epp projects in Eastern Canada.

This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, reinforcing its commitment to providing ambitious and creative structural engineering solutions across North America. The firm's newest office will anchor project delivery in Eastern Canada, with a continued emphasis on collaboration and design excellence in various sectors, including cultural, post-secondary, sports and recreation, civic, and transportation and aviation.

"As a firm dedicated to advancing structural design and propelling architectural imagination across North America, a hub in Toronto is a natural next step for us," said Robert Jackson, Partner at Fast + Epp. "We place great value on our ability to provide consistent and exceptional service on all our design commissions, and this new office in Eastern Canada will enable us to do just that."

Fast + Epp's current projects in this region include the award-winning Limberlost Place at George Brown College, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation Headquarters, the New Brunswick Museum revitalization and Ādisōke (Ottawa Public Library and Library and Archives Canada joint facility).

Newly appointed Associate Principal Pierre Koch will oversee the Toronto office.

With over 25 years of local experience, Pierre brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role at Fast + Epp. He will be joined by a team of engineers and technicians, with support from Fast + Epp's North American and digital offices.

"It's an exciting time to be in Toronto. There continues to be great design opportunity for architectural expression and exposed structure on many projects in the region, and we are eager to play a small role in contributing to them," said Robert Jackson. "Our commitment to reducing embodied carbon within our structures is stronger than ever, and we look forward to collaborating with designers who share these same values."

About Fast + Epp

Fast + Epp is an internationally recognized structural engineering firm with offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle, New York, Darmstadt, and Stuttgart. The company is recognized for its ability to challenge convention and explore new ideas and design approaches for all building types and materials. Having completed over 10 million square feet of hybrid and mass timber buildings around the world over three decades, Fast + Epp has earned a reputation as a global leader in pushing the boundaries of structural design, while prioritizing creativity and simplicity.

For more information, please visit: www.fastepp.com

Toronto Office

605 – 119 Spadina Avenue

Toronto, ON M5V 2L1

416-203-9576

