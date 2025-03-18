Fast Company Names Braindate One of the World's Most Innovative Companies

Event technology platform champions human connection at a time when social isolation and loneliness are increasingly being recognized as a public health issue

MONTREAL, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Braindate , the leading event networking technology that transforms connections into knowledge-sharing conversations, announced today it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2025, achieving the top 10 in the Events, Concerts, and Live Experiences category. As the leading authority for identifying trailblazers and trendsetters across the business landscape, the recognition positions Braindate alongside a long line of industry pioneers such as Waymo, Nvidia, Duolingo, and more. With recent WHO research highlighting the widespread issues of social isolation and loneliness1 — Braindate's focus on peer-to-peer learning and human connection feels more relevant than ever.

In a world dominated by tech giants backed by venture capital, Braindate distinguishes itself as a bootstrapped, women-led B-Corp company headed up by visionary leader and CEO Christine Renaud. Since it's launch in 2011, Braindate has connected one million professionals in 500,000 braindates, sparking hours of illuminating conversation and collaboration among like-minded individuals around the world. It serves some of the world's most iconic events such as SXSW, TED and Dreamforce, working with prestigious brands such as NVIDIA, Salesforce, Atlassian & Dell.

"For the last 14 years, Braindate has been doing business differently—embracing a double bottom line of profit and purpose—and thriving in the process", said Christine Renaud, CEO of Braindate. "In 2025, in a world driven by machine learning and AI, people are looking for meaningful, human connection. Braindate is enabling deeper, more intentional relationships to fuel human-to-human learning, curiosity and innovation. We share this honor with our clients and technology partners who believe in our vision: that event participants can and want to be content contributors rather than passive attendees at events".

With a mission to unlock human potential by helping people learn from each other, Braindate's cloud-based platform is designed to foster knowledge-sharing conversations among participants at events, communities, and organizations.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward."

The Fast Company accolade follows the recent launch of Braindate's newest product, Braindate Gathering which enables users to connect, collaborate and learn from one another year-round.

