Braindate Launches Gathering: New Launch Promotes Continuous Human Learning and Connection in the Age of AI

MONTREAL, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Braindate, the leading event technology platform for knowledge sharing and professional networking, is advancing its mission to unlock human potential through peer-to-peer learning with its new product, Braindate Gathering. Designed to engage communities year-round, Braindate Gathering enables individuals to create more meaningful connections through regular, ritualized community events using its curated one-on-one and small-group conversation format. The new product enhances Braindate's original event platform, one million professionals in over 500,000 braindates and sparking hours of illuminating conversation around the world.

"In a world where information is more accessible through AI, human relationships and insider knowledge are a superpower," said Christine Renaud, CEO of Braindate. "We are thrilled to introduce Braindate Gathering as the next step in transforming how people connect, share knowledge, and collaborate. Gathering enables brands to keep people connected and learning throughout the year."

Braindate Gathering offers event marketers & community creators access to:

Deeper community building: More opportunities for connection and collaboration with regular events

More opportunities for connection and collaboration with regular events Seamless tech: Centralized access to all Braindate platforms via the community portal

Centralized access to all Braindate platforms via the community portal Personalized content curation: Enhanced topic creation with an AI-driven onboarding flow to easily connect like-minded peers

Enhanced topic creation with an AI-driven onboarding flow to easily connect like-minded peers Continuous user journey: A universal Braindate profile for personalized Experiences

A universal Braindate profile for personalized Experiences Guided conversations : AI-supported guidance for Braindate hosts

: AI-supported guidance for Braindate hosts Data across all touchpoints: Access to customer data from all interactions to inform the event experience, marketing communications and product road map

Access to customer data from all interactions to inform the event experience, marketing communications and product road map Virtual and in-person capabilities : Engaging experiences for both in-person or virtual Braindates

: Engaging experiences for both in-person or virtual Braindates Continued service excellence: Support from Braindate Producers and Learning Concierges

To experience a Gathering and try Braindate for yourself, visit braindate.com.

About Braindate

Based in Montreal, Braindate is the world's leading event technology platform designed to foster meaningful knowledge-sharing through one-on-one or small group conversations. The platform matches users with others who share similar interests or specific knowledge, creating personalized learning experiences. Brands like Salesforce, Nvidia, TED, and Airbnb trust Braindate to transform their events into knowledge-sharing feasts. Braindate is a woman-led, certified B-Corporation, using business as a force for good. Learn more at braindate.com.

