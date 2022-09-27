TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada is hosting Fashion Forward, a first of its kind event bringing together an exclusive group of Canadian retailers, industry leaders, and fashion insiders to explore key opportunities within Canada's retail sector, with a focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I), and technological disruption.

"The shift in consumer mindset is catching the attention of leaders within the industry as individuals are increasingly focused on an organization's purpose and values," says Marty Weintraub, Deloitte Canada's National Retail Leader. "What's even more important is the way in which an organization translates that purpose into its corporate strategy and then brings it to light through its customers, vendors, and employees. When retailers start to bring all these things together in an integrated way, they can start to capitalize on a massive differentiator for their business."

Canadian designers Harry Rosen, Lesley Hampton, Rhowan James, RUDSAK, Shelli Oh, and SMYTHE will be on-site to spotlight their latest initiatives, and leaders from Nike, Patagonia, Google, and Deloitte Canada will also be present to share their insights on future trends impacting the retail landscape.

"ESG and DE&I initiatives have got to be treated as central to the operation of a company," shares Livia Zufferli, Partner, Consulting, Customer & Marketing at Deloitte Canada and event co-host. "It's not enough anymore to simply have a statement in your annual report concerning ESG issues. Rather than simply listing achievements, brands should also speak to the issues and challenges that they're still working on, balancing the message and positioning the organization as honest and trustworthy."

A recent Deloitte report revealed that 86 per cent of people expect CEOs to speak out on societal issues, 68 per cent of consumers believe they have the power to force corporations to change, and 52 per cent of Canadians feel they are more loyal to brands that commit to addressing social inequities. These figures echo employee sentiment, with 63 per cent preferring to work for retailers that have clear ESG goals and initiatives.

To watch the Fashion Forward panel discussion live, register here.

PARTICIPATING CANADIAN DESIGNERS ON THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING VALUE-DRIVEN BRANDS

LESLEY HAMPTON

"DE&I continues to be in the fabric of our brand since its foundation. Specifically, we focus on mental health awareness, body positivity, and authentic representation in fashion and media. Our aim is to decolonize euro-centric standards in the fashion industry, inspire the next decade of Indigenous leaders and entrepreneurs, and create space for empowerment and representation in fashion, media, and beauty."

RHOWAN JAMES

"Diversity, equality, and inclusion, or DE&I, is more crucial than ever. The Rhowan James Company supports this international movement and wishes to see societal change. As a person of colour, I believe that showing off my brand in places where people of colour have traditionally been omitted is changing. As a brand, I constantly feature more BIPOC models, hair stylists, and makeup artists in advertising campaigns. Giving more opportunities for young black creatives helps them gain employment or experience in the fashion industry (i.e., as school interns). We support one another by creating a culture that promotes the well-being of all."

SHELLI OH

"As an Asian-Canadian designer and woman entrepreneur, the need for diversity, equity and inclusion are of the utmost importance to me. I work hard to ensure that my vision communicates multicultural representation and that the people I choose to collaborate and work with follow and uphold these ideals. For the newest collection, I've decided to create a series of his /hers /theirs vignettes in a move to offer looks that can appeal and work for all and the response has been overwhelming."

SMYTHE

"We have all been re-evaluating what matters in life, asking what elements bring joy and cleansing those that do not," tell Andrea Lenczner and Christie Smythe. "For your wardrobe, this idea translates into multi-use pieces that retain a strong luxury and design element and fit seamlessly into your everyday life. This reflection, and these values, are the inspiration for SMYTHEHOUSE."

HARRY ROSEN

"Culture is at the core of fashion, and HAROLD allows anyone to infuse their individuality into their wardrobes," says Ian Rosen, President and Chief Operating Officer, Harry Rosen. "We want to empower people to use inspiration from their own lives to build unique outfits and looks."

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnersip, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte's approximately 330,000 professionals, over 11,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

SOURCE Deloitte & Touche

For further information: Media Inquiries: Marie-Hélène Thibeault, Deloitte Canada, [email protected], 514-516-7061