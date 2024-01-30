CALGARY, AB, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - An ever-growing number of Canadian farmers and ranchers are implementing regenerative practices on their farms that allow them to create resiliency in their operations while restoring the health of our lands. Yet, many Canadians still don't know how regenerative agriculture contributes to Canada's efforts to mitigate climate change while restoring biodiversity, improving farmers' livelihood and enhancing the nutritional quality of the foods they produce.

Capturing what healthy soil looks like for Stories of Regeneration. (CNW Group/Regeneration Canada)

A new national campaign, Stories of Regeneration , aims to bridge the knowledge gap and foster relations between producers and consumers by showing how regenerative principles are being incorporated into diverse farming models within varying regional, economic, and social contexts.

Created by Regeneration Canada, the first national non-profit to promote regenerative agriculture and soil health, the campaign evolved from a series of farm-to-table events held this past summer into what has now become a collection of films, podcast conversations, articles, and webinars that shine a light on the many benefits derived from farming in a way that is good for the people and the planet.

The Regeneration Canada team, with support from Agriculture and Agri-Foods Canada through the AgriCommunication Program, is now proudly launching these stories featuring ten farmers from eight provinces, each representing operations with diverse production systems.

Registrations are open for the next set of free webinars:

Regenerating Ourselves: Mental and Physical Health in Agriculture on February 6

Regenerating Nutrition: Healthy Soils For Nutritious Food on February 20

Regenerating Our Roots: Building Community And Honouring Culture Through Food on March 13 .

Canadians are invited to follow Regeneration Canada on Instagram , Facebook , X (Twitter) , LinkedIn , and YouTube to join this educational journey and see how regenerative agriculture is delivering value to individual fields and surrounding ecosystems.

____

Founded in 2017 to lead the regenerative movement in Canada, Regeneration Canada focuses on soil regeneration to mitigate climate change, restore biodiversity, improve water cycles and support healthy food systems. The organization achieves its mission by creating spaces for farmers, landowners, scientists, agronomists, businesses, community organizations, governments, and citizens to learn, connect and take action to regenerate soils—knowing that we can only accomplish systemic change by drawing knowledge from diverse stakeholders.

