Farm Radio International launches new podcast about rural communities and how they are using nature to combat climate change in sub-Saharan Africa

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Farm Radio International is pleased to launch a new podcast telling the stories of how sub-Saharan communities are adapting to climate change using the lessons learned from nature.

The podcast, titled Nature Answers: Rural Stories from a Changing Planet, shares stories from rural communities in sub-Saharan Africa who are successfully turning to nature for solutions to a changing climate.What's unique about this show is you will hear directly from the communities being impacted by climate change in their own voices. In each episode, you will be transported to a new community in sub-Saharan Africa to hear about that community's relationship with nature, and how they are using nature to adapt to climate change. This podcast will leave you feeling hopeful and wanting to take action against climate change by working with nature.

Nature Answers is produced in partnership with Carleton University's School of Journalism. Journalism students from the school spent two to three months in Ghana and Uganda over the summer of 2023 to conduct interviews and tell these stories in partnership with Ghanaian and Ugandan broadcasters and Farm Radio International's Ghanaian and Ugandan staff members.

It is made possible thanks to the support of Global Affairs Canada as part of the On Air for Gender-Inclusive Nature-based Solutions project.

Nature Answers is streaming now wherever you get your podcasts.

Farm Radio International will work with 200 radio stations across Africa to share stories of rural communities adapting to climate change by partnering with nature. In six countries, On Air Dialogues with rural communities will be hosted by 20 radio stations to learn local priorities about, ideas for, and experiences with, harnessing nature to adapt to a changing climate. Based on the results, more than 200 entertaining radio documentaries will be produced that showcase local nature-based solutions, and high-impact interactive radio programs will support rural Africans in bringing nature-based solutions to their communities. The best ideas that emerge from these programs will be spread Africa-wide through scripts and stories shared with a network of more than 3,500 broadcasters in 38 countries. These also aim to create an environment where women and youth have an increased role in contributing to conversations about the climate — and that decision and policy makers are paying attention to the voices of those women and youth.

Carleton University's School of Journalism and Communication will also support this project and its Canadian engagement component. Students will contribute to the production of podcasts that educate Canadians on the climate solutions coming from African communities and how Canada can support them.

Farm Radio International is an international non-governmental organization uniquely focused on improving the lives of rural Africans through the world's most accessible communications tool, radio, in combination with ICTs. We work with existing radio stations in Africa to design and run interactive communication for development campaigns that help millions of people achieve better livelihoods and health outcomes. We provide training and develop guides and resources for a network of thousands of broadcasters across sub-Saharan Africa as they improve their communities. And we craft digital innovations that feature the latest technologies to make rural radio programming more powerful than ever.

