Farm Lending Canada: An agricultural finance solution provider has officially launched!

CHATHAM, ON, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Farm Lending Canada is a dynamic joint venture between AgriRoots Capital Management Inc. and FamilyLending.ca. This collaborative partnership brings together two industry leaders with one simple goal: Seeing Canadian Agriculture Thrive. Farm Lending Canada embraces this multibillion-dollar industry and offers tailored financial solutions to foster growth and prosperity.

Farm Lending Canada is dedicated to supporting the backbone of Canadian agriculture by offering specialized financial products designed to meet the unique needs and challenges faced by farmers across the country. Farm Lending Canada is proud to offer multiple products and solutions that are tailored to the circumstances of each farmer, providing them with the flexibility and support necessary to thrive in an ever-changing agricultural landscape.

With a deep understanding of the industry and a customer-centric approach, Farm Lending Canada aims to be the go-to financial resource for farmers seeking versatile and sustainable financing options. Their services also include specialized consulting and advising, empowering farmers with knowledge and strategies for expansion, optimization and long-term growth and success. In addition to capital lending, Farm Lending Canada also offers partnership opportunities with existing mortgage brokers seeking to expand their service offering into the agricultural mortgage space.

"At Farm Lending Canada, we recognize the vital role that farmers play in feeding our nation and supporting our economy. We are thrilled to launch this new venture and combine the strengths of AgriRoots and Family Lending to create a dedicated agricultural finance company," said Robb Nelson, CEO of Farm Lending Canada. "Our mission is to empower Canadian farmers with financial options. No matter the season or circumstance, every farmer deserves access to capital for growth and sustainability. We help make that a reality."

As the newest addition to the agricultural finance sector, Farm Lending Canada is ready to make a positive impact on the agricultural community, fostering growth and resilience in the face of evolving challenges. Farm lending Canada continues to partner with Institutional Lenders across Canada to provide a diverse suite of mortgage products for the Canadian Farmer.

For more information about Farm Lending Canada and its financial solutions for Canadian farmers, please visit www.farmlending.ca.

About Farm Lending:

Founded in 2023, Farm Lending Canada is a financial services provider operating nationwide across Canada. The company provides multi strategy lending solutions to the Canadian Agricultural sector through its subsidiary company AgriRoots, with the main objective of empowering Canadian farmers and keeping their farms their own. Farm Lending Canada also operates in the residential and commercial space through its subsidiary mortgage brokerage FamilyLending.ca Inc.

For further information: Robb Nelson. CEO, Farm Lending Canada, Phone: 519-351-7283 ext. 201, Email: [email protected]