Farm Credit Canada Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - John Geurtjens, VP of Operations, Ontario, Farm Credit Canada (FCC), joined Steven Mills, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market in celebration of Canada's Agriculture Day. FCC is a federal Crown corporation reporting to Parliament through the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. FCC provides lending services to primary producers, food operations and agribusinesses, with a loan portfolio of more than $38 billion. FCC also offers management software, information and knowledge specifically designed for the agriculture and food industries.