"I am delighted to be joining you on November 25 as the Star Fairy! It's ironic to find myself in this role, since, through my work, I'm always gazing up at the stars! I'm very proud to have this opportunity to bring a message of self-fulfillment to young people: dream big, live your dreams, and you'll see that the stars can be within reach", says Farah Alibay.

"The Santa Claus Parade in downtown Montreal is a local tradition that has been kicking off the winter season for 71 years. Each year, this grand gathering attracts tens of thousands of spectators and families to downtown streets, shops and restaurants. It's an event that officially kicks off the holiday festivities with a wide variety of activities throughout the winter including the Grand Marché de Noël on the Place des Festivals," adds Glenn Castanheira, General Manager of SDC Montréal centre-ville.

A new route and places to meet up

The 2023 edition of the Parade will take on the feel of a large dance floor to welcome Santa Claus to town. The parade will feature loads of music, with 12 professional troupes combining music, dance, acrobatics, brass bands and entertainment. All musical styles will be on display, from funky jazz to Irish and other traditional dances from a variety of cultural communities. More than 405 costumed characters through downtown Montreal on November 25th to an astonished crowd of young and old.

This grand celebration will feature several firsts, including the opportunity for spectators to gather in Dorchester Square and watch the Parade broadcast live on a jumbo screen. From 10:00 a.m., choirs and make-up artists will enliven this magnificent public space, which will be illuminated throughout the day to mark the start of the city's winter festivities.

Spectators will also be able to gather at Place Ville Marie's Esplanade PVM at 10:30 a.m. to watch Santa Claus and all his friends start the Parade, providing more children the chance to meet Old Saint Nick and kick off this year's festivities along a brand-new route.

The official start will be at 11:00 a.m. on Boulevard René-Lévesque, opposite the Place Ville Marie's Esplanade PVM. The Parade will then proceed along avenue Robert-Bourassa and continue on Sainte-Catherine Street to Place des Arts on Saint-Urbain Street. Spectators will be able to line up along the route, with the exception of Sainte-Catherine Street between de Bleury and Balmoral, due to a private construction site.

Players from the Montreal Alouettes will also join 13 floats animated by 12 professional groups featuring music, dance, brass bands and entertainment. To prolong the fun even longer, the band Les Petites Tounes will have the audience dancing and singing in a concert that will mark the end of the 71st edition at 12:15 p.m. on the Promenade des Artistes, located behind Place des Arts. Families and children are then invited to meet Santa Claus at Complexe Desjardins.

In the street and on screens

Although tens of thousands of people attend the Parade in person each year, the TVA network will broadcast the Parade for the rest of the province on the following day, Sunday, November 26 at 4:00 pm, as well as on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 pm.

Throughout the parade, hosts Pascal Morrissette, Julie Ringuette and Mathieu Dufour, very popular personalities among young people, will entertain street spectators and television viewers alike, commenting on the event and sharing participants' reactions live!

Celebrate the Holidays in downtown Montreal

The Santa Claus Parade also marks the start of the Holiday shopping season, and to encourage visitors to take full advantage of this downtown experience, Montréal centre-ville, in partnership with Nouveau Centre , i ntroduces the Grand Concours Gagne tes achats. Until December 31, shop downtown for a chance to win the value of your purchases in gift cards and other fabulous prizes.

Finally, Santa reminds us that the best way to get to the Parade is by public transportation. To make sure you're well prepared and don't miss out on anything, check out the following page:

www.defileduperenoel.ca

Thanks to our partners

Montreal centre-ville would like to thank the Santa Claus Parade partners, in collaboration with TVA, for their contribution to the success of this major event: TVA, Complexe Desjardins, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, Place Ville Marie, Alouettes de Montréal, Rythme 105.7, 96.9 and the beat 92.5. Finally, Montréal centre-ville would like to thank the event's producers Dotti & cie and its various suppliers.

