Fan Favourites from Boston Pizza Now Delivered Exclusively Through Skip

Two iconic Canadian brands have come together to deliver delicious meals to more Canadians, offering $10 off orders of $40 with promo code BPSKIP10 plus $0 delivery for a limited time.

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's largest food delivery network, SkipTheDishes officially announced that it will be the exclusive delivery partner of the popular Canadian restaurant chain Boston Pizza in select markets across Canada.

Skip currently offers Boston Pizza through delivery and pick-up to customers in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and Yukon, and will now be Boston Pizza's exclusive delivery partner in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, PEI, and New Brunswick.

Boston Pizza. Only on Skip. (CNW Group/SkipTheDishes)

"We are excited to announce Skip as our exclusive delivery partner across six provinces, including some of Canada's largest markets," says Cara Piggot, SVP Operations & Food Services of Boston Pizza International. "Exclusively partnering with the go-to delivery network for Canadians allows us the opportunity to introduce new guests to Boston Pizza and provide more value and convenience to existing customers."

So what are Canadians craving from Boston Pizza? The most delicious, in-demand menu items ordered by Skip users include:

Bandera Bread Cactus Cut Potatoes Thai Bites Spicy Perogy Pizza Chocolate Explosion

"This exclusive partnership showcases our commitment to providing the best service and value to our customers," says Rob Payne, Vice President of National Partnerships at Skip. "We are honoured to be the trusted choice of Boston Pizza to help deliver Canadians their favourites in the most convenient and affordable way possible."

To celebrate the exclusive partnership, Skip will be offering new Boston Pizza customers $10 off orders of $40 or more before taxes, tips, and fees until May 28, while supplies last. Customers in identified markets can redeem this offer by entering BPSKIP10 at checkout in the Skip app or website. This cannot be combined with other offers and is limited to one per customer. Additionally, Canadians can enjoy Boston Pizza with $0 delivery on orders $25 or more on Skip, from now until June 11, 2023!

About Skip

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 50,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

About Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") is Canada's number one casual dining brand. The Boston Pizza brand has served communities from coast-to-coast for 59 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Today Boston Pizza proudly remains a Canadian company with its hundreds of local franchise owners operating more dining rooms, sports bars and patios than any other single brand in the country, along with take-out and delivery. BPI has been recognized both as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years.

SOURCE SkipTheDishes

For further information: SkipTheDishes, E: [email protected]