Familiprix plans to stop selling boxes of bottled spring water as part of its turnaround to help save the environment

QUÉBEC, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Familiprix is pleased to announce that as of January 2020, it will stop selling boxes of bottled spring water in sizes of 750 ml and smaller in its affiliated pharmacies. Familiprix is the first pharmacy brand to take a concrete step towards eliminating single-use bottles. This eco-friendly approach fosters sustainable development solutions, such as refill stations for water bottles.

"Our transition to more environmentally friendly initiatives is extremely significant and will allow us to eliminate over 10 million single-use plastic water bottles in all Familiprix branches. Every day, Familiprix affiliated pharmacist-owners help consumers take charge of their health. We believe that people's health is inevitably closely tied to the health of the planet," said Albert Falardeau, President of Familiprix. "Today's announcement is part of our dedication to make Familiprix a humane and innovative health destination."

It is important to note that 1 litre water bottles will remain available to address the urgent and immediate needs of the general population, specifically with respect to medical uses.

"We recently implemented a merchandising program that makes it easier to identify eco-friendly products in stores. The changes to our product offering, starting with the elimination of single-use water bottles, demonstrates our firm commitment to consistently meeting and exceeding the demands of our customers," explained Bernard Godbout, Vice President of Marketing at Familiprix. "We hope to encourage more consumers to change their purchasing habits and help reduce the number of plastic bottles that will end up in the environment."

The entire network of pharmacist-owners affiliated with Familiprix has enthusiastically embraced the banner's new and pragmatic approach. "Pharmacist-owners affiliated with Familiprix understand our customers' values and the importance of offering more eco-friendly solutions," added Mr. Godbout. Familiprix is dedicated to implementing a process of continuous improvement. More initiatives will be announced over the coming months.

About Familiprix

Familiprix, with its headquarters in Québec City, has a truly unique business model: it is a joint-stock company that is owned by pharmacists. Familiprix and pharmacist-owners affiliated with Familiprix employ 6450 throughout the network and are located in all regions of Québec and New Brunswick with 398 branches. Familiprix is also one of the most admired companies in Québec (Source: Reputation Study, 2018, Léger 2018) and is the brand with the most pharmacies that have completed the Familiprix.com éco+responsableMC. Program.

