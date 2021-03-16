QUÉBEC, March 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Familiprix announced a new step in the rollout of its sustainable development strategy. Single-use plastic bags will be removed from its stores and replaced with eco-friendly alternatives. At the same time, the company will become the first retail pharmacy banner to implement this important environmental measure. The initiative is part of the company's broader commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.

Exemplary collaboration during the pandemic

"It's thanks to our members' ongoing commitment that appropriate alternatives have been identified for each situation in which plastic bags were in use. We are proud of the exemplary collaboration in recent months that has enabled the phase-out of bags and we are very pleased to announce today that we have eliminated plastic bags from our operations at our more than 400 branches in Québec and New Brunswick," said Julie LaRiche, Marketing Director and leader of the company's shift towards more sustainable business practices.

Eco-friendly solutions to replace plastic bags

The company is inviting all of its customers to bring their reusable bags to the Familiprix locations. Familiprix has also implemented eco-friendly alternatives for deliveries, meeting environmental and public health requirements.

The banner also provides its consumers with affordable bags made from reusable fabric. In addition to eliminating the distribution of single-use bags, the new reusable cloth bags are made from a single material and recyclable at the end of their useful life, making them an environmentally sound choice. Paper bags will remain available in the laboratory to provide professional and confidential service when purchasing medications. In fact, two new paper bag sizes will soon be added to the laboratory's offering, which will ensure that the bags are an appropriate size for the items purchased. In the spirit of sustainability, using appropriately sized bags for purchases prevents wasting resources associated with the repetitive use of bags that are too large.

A rigorous process



Familiprix partnered with the sustainable development strategic consulting firm, Maillon Vert, when planning its shift towards more sustainable business practices. The banner is committed to promoting responsible consumption and integrating sustainable solutions into its operations. The removal of single-use plastic bags adds to a series of actions carried out in recent years. These include the 2019 ban on selling boxes of single-use bottled water, which has prevented 10 million bottles of water from being sold in its stores.

Initiatives developed to better meet customers' needs and expectations also include an Beauté Étique section and the Essentiel Éco line of products, sending obsolete computer equipment to a dedicated recycling organization, and recycling paper. An innovative eco-friendly labelling process, the pilot of which is underway, has been implemented to make it easier for consumers to identify the most environmentally conscious products.

In 2020, Familiprix received the Reconnaissance Impact social et environnemental du Conseil québécois du commerce de détail prize, which rewards and recognizes a retailer for developing and supporting philanthropic, charitable and socially responsible initiatives in order to contribute positively to Québec society.

"We are very aware that people's health is inseparable from that of the planet. Thanks to our members' efforts and our customers' collaboration, nearly 7.5 million single-use plastic bags will no longer be distributed annually by Familiprix," said Bernard Godbout, Vice President, Marketing and Merchandising. "This initiative reinforces Familiprix's promise to continually improve its operations at all levels to reduce our collective environmental footprint."

"For almost ten years, Maillon Vert has been active in the integration of sustainable development with local businesses, generating positive transformations based on best practices. It is with this in mind that we are supporting Familiprix in its eco-responsible turn," said Marc-André Mailhot, pharmacist and President of Maillon Vert. "In addition to being an environmentally sound gesture, removing the plastic bag supply increases the company's operational efficiency."

About Familiprix

Familiprix is headquarted in Québec City and has a unique business model in which its pharmacists own this joint stock company. Familiprix and Familiprix-affiliated pharmacies employ 6450 people across its network and maintain a presence in all regions of Québec as well as parts of New Brunswick, with 400 branches. Familiprix is one of Québec's Most Admired Companies (Source: Reputation Study, Léger 2018), received the 2020 Reconnaissance Impact social et environnemental du Conseil québécois du commerce de détail prize, which rewards and recognizes a retailer for developing and supporting philanthropic, charitable and socially responsible initiatives to make a positive contribution to Québec society. It is the company with the most pharmacies having completed the éco+responsableMC Program.

Familiprix.com

About Maillon Vert

Maillon Vert was founded in 2012 by seasoned pharmacist Marc-André Mailhot, and it helps to accelerate organizations transitioning to more sustainable development while helping them stand out in the eyes of their customers through concrete actions based on best practices in sustainable development. It is the first company in North America to introduce sustainable development to pharmacy industry, a vital player in the economy and in healthcare, and has diversified its expertise and also offers personalized support for other business sectors such as restaurants, NPOs, service companies, clinics, etc.

Maillon Vert is supported by established expertise and credibility, and its team co-manages inspiring and mobilizing impact projects to provide tangible responses to current and future social and environmental issues.

maillon-vert.com

