TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - November is Fall Prevention Month to raise awareness about and take action to address this top cause of serious injury and death in Canada.

Falls remain the biggest cause of death through injury in the country and its costliest to the economy: Falls had a higher total cost than any other cause, according to Parachute's Cost of Injury in Canada report, accounting for $10.3 billion – 35 per cent – of the total annual cost of injury to our medical systems.

The Fall Prevention Month campaign, #FallPreventionCA, brings together organizations, health-care professionals and communities to promote safety and reduce the risk of falls.

"Our goal is to help everyone be as healthy as possible and have a high quality of life, especially our older adults. To do that we need to prevent falls and promote healthy aging," says Pamela Fuselli, President and CEO of Parachute, Canada's national charity dedicated to injury prevention. "With the right knowledge and support, we can significantly reduce the risk of falls and their associated health impact for everyone in Canada."

OLDER ADULT FALLS

Falls are the leading cause of injury among older adults and, of those over age 65 who are hospitalized after a fall, only half are discharged home. In 2023, Fall Prevention Month is promoting key tips to prevent falls under the theme "Move, Improve, Remove": Move your body; improve your health; and remove hazards in your living environment. #MoveImproveRemove.

For more information on preventing falls in older adults, visit parachute.ca/seniorsfalls

CHILD FALLS

Falls are the no.1 reason children are admitted to hospital for an injury. While most falls in children don't cause serious injury, nearly 4,500 children from birth to 14 years are admitted to hospital yearly due to a fall. Most fall-related injuries to children under five happen in the home: parents and caregivers should monitor the home environment to remove hazards and reduce risk. #FallProofYourHome

For more information on reducing home fall hazards for young children, visit parachute.ca/childfalls

FALL PREVENTION MONTH RESOURCES

Organizations and practitioners who want to take part in fall prevention month can access educational and media resources to use, including #MoveImproveRemove downloadable posters, a new infographic showing the Impact of falls on children in Canada, presentations, articles, activity guides, a fact bank, social media guide, a customizable Staying Independent Checklist, and much more.

Check out and use these resources available at fallpreventionmonth.ca

Contact and to request media interviews:

Kelley Teahen, Vice President, Communications & Marketing, Parachute

416 886-0950 (mobile)

[email protected]

About Parachute

Parachute is Canada's national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries. Injury is the No. 1 killer of Canadians aged 1 to 44 and the financial toll is staggering, with injury costing the Canadian economy $29.4 billion a year. Through education and advocacy, Parachute is working to save lives and create a Canada free of serious injuries. For more information, visit us at parachute.ca and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Parachute