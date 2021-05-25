MONTREAL, May 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In response to the growing humanitarian crisis in India, Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone") has donated $30,000 to the Canadian Red Cross India COVID-19 Response Appeal to support people and communities impacted by the ongoing escalation in infections.

"We have pledged our support to the Canadian Red Cross relief efforts to help the people affected by the devastating COVID-19 surge," said Scott Wood, President and CEO of Fairstone. "Many Fairstone employees have deep family and social ties to India, and, as a company, we want to stand with them to extend a helping hand through the Red Cross.

This donation will help the Red Cross deliver assistance to the country's overwhelmed healthcare system, which is in urgent need of oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies to keep COVID-19 patients alive.

To date, Fairstone has pledged more than $235,000 to support Canadian hospitals and healthcare workers as well as direct contributions to partners and organizations, including United Way and Red Cross relief funds.

About Fairstone Financial Inc.

Fairstone Financial Inc., is Canada's leading provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers with over $3 billion in assets on a consolidated basis. Fairstone, including through its predecessors, has close to a 100-year history of providing Canadians with access to responsible credit. The Company has two key business lines: lending directly to consumers through its branch network and online; and financing consumer retail and car purchases through retailers and dealerships. Headquartered in Montreal, Fairstone is an operating subsidiary of Duo Bank of Canada and ranked among one of Montreal's Top Employers for 2021. More at www.fairstone.ca.

