Fairstone Financial Inc. to Provide Point-of-Sale Consumer Financing for Carpet One Floor & Home

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone"), Canada's leading non-bank provider of responsible lending solutions, will provide point-of-sale ("POS") financing for all retail purchases across ninety Carpet One Floor & Home locations.

As part of its retail POS financing offering, Fairstone is also providing Carpet One Floor & Home with an automated, mobile and digital financing platform enabling customers to be approved for financing in under two minutes.

Fairstone's proprietary solution easily integrates within the existing retail experience, simplifying the customer experience and dramatically reducing time and friction associated with paper-based credit application. This allows retail sales representatives to spend their time focusing on sales and customer service.

"We're pleased to be working with the Carpet One Floor & Home banner to provide frictionless financing to their customers and support their continued growth in a competitive space," said Serges Bériault, Senior Vice President, Indirect Lending at Fairstone.

"Fairstone is providing a convenient and flexible financing solution for our customers and we're pleased to launch their digital financing platform in all locations across Canada," said Baxter Freake, Vice President of Carpet One Floor & Home.

About Fairstone Financial Inc.

Fairstone is Canada's leading non-bank provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers with over $3 billion in assets on a consolidated basis. Fairstone, including through its predecessors, has close to a 100-year history of providing Canadians with access to responsible credit. The Company has two key business lines: lending directly to consumers through its branch network and online; and financing consumer retail and car purchases through retailers and dealerships. Headquartered in Montreal, Fairstone is privately-held by an investor group led by funds managed by affiliates of J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC and Värde Partners. More at Fairstone.ca.

About Carpet One Floor & Home

Carpet One Floor & Home is North America's leading floor covering retailer, with 1,000 independently owned and operated locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Carpet One Floor & Home stores are known for a broad selection of carpet, wood, laminate, ceramic, vinyl, and area rugs, including exclusive brands like Bigelow and Lees. They offer a unique customer experience with the exclusive SelectAFloor merchandising system that simplifies the shopping experience and The Beautiful GuaranteeTM, which guarantees that the customer will be 100% happy with their floor.

