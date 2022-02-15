Fairstone Financial Inc. Recognized Once Again as Top Employer

"We are proud to be ranked again as a Top Employer in Montreal where we are headquartered with approximately 400 employees. Our Montreal head office represents one of our three centralized offices, the other two being in Toronto and London, Ontario" shared Katherine Creelman, Chief Administrative and People Officer. "This recognition demonstrates our continued dedication to offer a collaborative, innovative, engaging and forward-thinking work environment where every employee feels empowered, stimulated, fulfilled, and has a sense of belonging, and it shows our effort to position ourselves as an employer of choice. We are very happy to be able to share this recognition with our colleagues from Duo Bank. Together, we are determined to further strengthen our culture and accelerate the growth path of our combined organization through a 'one team' approach."

The company provides a variety of resources to support employees, such as comprehensive and generous benefits programs, pension plan, and health and wellness programs. "Our employees are our most important asset and we want to make sure we help them balance their professional and personal lives, whether it's by providing a dynamic and inspiring work environment or benefits and health resources," said Creelman.

The company also encourages learning and development with tuition reimbursement programs and in-house online trainings. Employees can also earn up to $5,000 by referring qualified candidates for open positions and receive a minimum of three weeks paid vacation, as well as wellness days and time for volunteering, as community engagement is rooted in our culture.

Montreal's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by Canada's Top 100 Employers where employers in the Greater Montreal Area are compared with other organizations in their field to determine which has the most progressive and forward-thinking programs and incentives to attract, engage and retain talent.

Details on Fairstone's selection are available in the organization's Montreal Top Employer's profile.

