MONTREAL, March 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone"), Canada's leading provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers, is now the exclusive provider of flexible point-of-sale ("POS") financing options in all Germain Larivière stores, a Quebec retail leader in furniture, mattresses, appliances, electronics and decorative items.

Fairstone brings over 50 years of experience in POS financing solutions for retailers in the furniture, appliance, home improvement, and electronics sectors. Fairstone PurplPay™, the company's proprietary digital POS financing platform, provides Germain Larivière stores with a simple and instant online application for customers to apply for financing anywhere, anytime on any device.

"We are pleased to partner with Germain Larivière to bring their customers a variety of financing and payment options that meet their needs and lifestyle," said Serges Bériault, Senior Vice-President, Indirect Lending at Fairstone.

"Our customers come to us because we provide a wide range of choice and options. Fairstone complements our offering by providing convenience and speed for our customers and sales representatives," said David Larivière, Vice-President and Purchasing Manager at Germain Larivière.

About Fairstone

Fairstone Financial Inc. is Canada's leading provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers with over $3 billion in assets on a consolidated basis. Fairstone, including through its predecessors, has close to a 100-year history of providing Canadians with access to responsible credit. The Company has two key business lines: lending directly to consumers through its branch network and online; and financing consumer retail and automobile purchases through retailers and dealerships. Headquartered in Montreal, Fairstone is an operating subsidiary of Duo Bank of Canada and ranked among one of Montreal's Top Employers for 2021. More at www.fairstone.ca.

About Germain Larivière

Germain Larivière is a Quebec family business founded in 1957. First established in Saint-Hyacinthe, Germain Larivière opened two more stores in Laval and Brossard's Quartier DIX30. In addition to a wide selection of furniture, mattresses, appliances, electronics and accessories, the company offers various exclusivities and proudly promotes Quebec artisans. Renowned for the quality of its products, the professionalism of its consultants and its excellent delivery service, Germain Larivière strives to beautify the lives of its customers. More at www.germainlariviere.com

SOURCE Fairstone Financial Inc.

For further information: Fiona Story, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, [email protected], T: 438-924-7233

