Throughout November, Fairstone will continue to better equip Canadians with the financial skills and tools needed to make responsible financial decisions

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone"), Canada's leading provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers, announces a month-long program to support financial literacy and better equip customers and people in Canada with skills to apply financial knowledge in their everyday lives and help them make responsible financial decisions.

In partnership with several leading organizations, Fairstone's Financial Literacy Month programming will run until November 30, 2021, and will offer a range of events and initiatives for customers and employees, including:

A free webinar: 'Financial Education: a Bridge to Security' featuring accomplished panelists from impactful organizations in Canada ( November 10 ), register for the event www.fairstone.ca/en/about/events

for Fairstone employees with JA Canada for 2022 program offerings A financial literacy colouring and activity calendar, available in our local branches and prepared with our partner, JA Canada, to share key financial tips for Fairstone's clients and their families (available while quantities last)

Making responsible financial decisions

Financial literacy is critical to the prosperity and financial well-being of all Canadians. As a leading provider of responsible lending solutions, Fairstone believes Canadians of all ages, including women and newcomers, need strong financial literacy skills to make day-to-day choices on how to spend money and stay on top of financial obligations.

"As a responsible lender for nearly 100 years," says François Côté, Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Fairstone, "we are committed to empowering everyday Canadians and improving financial awareness by sharing knowledge across all communities."

During our November 10 webinar, customers and other participants will have the opportunity to get information and learn more from the experiences of some distinguished panelists, including:

Scott Hillier, President and CEO, JA Canada

"Young leaders of tomorrow who are exposed to key financial literacy concepts early are better equipped to avoid making bad financial decisions later in life. JA Canada works hard to help today's youth make the best financial decisions for them in the future."

Véronique Dorval, Chief Client Experience Officer, Sun Life

"For over 155 years, Sun Life has empowered Canadians to reach their goals, including achieving financial security and living healthier lives. Creating a financial plan is a key component to building financial literacy. A financial plan, combined with Sun Life's ability to provide Clients with holistic advice, makes it easier for Canadians to grow and protect their finances. Regardless of where you are in your financial journey, having a plan in place builds confidence and provides Clients simple, clear steps towards achieving their wealth, health, and protection goals."

Paulette Senior, President and CEO, Canadian Women's Foundation

"Financial literacy that is inclusive and intersectional can help empower women and gender-diverse people toward financial independence, and open new doors to brighter financial futures."

Trish Hammond, Vice President, Direct Lending, Fairstone

"Financial security for Canadians starts with knowledge. From the branch visit to our digital content, each step in the customer journey is focused on ensuring our customers have access to the information they need to offer a best-in-class borrowing experience."

About Fairstone Financial Inc.

Fairstone Financial Inc., is Canada's leading provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers with over $3 billion in assets on a consolidated basis. Fairstone, including through its predecessors, has close to a 100-year history of providing Canadians with access to responsible credit. The Company has two key business lines: lending directly to consumers through its branch network and online; and financing consumer retail and car purchases through retailers and dealerships. Headquartered in Montreal, Fairstone is an operating subsidiary of Duo Bank of Canada. More at www.fairstone.ca.

