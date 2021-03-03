MONTREAL, March 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone"), Canada's leading provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers, is now the exclusive provider of flexible point-of-sale ("POS") financing to all Accent Home Furnishings stores across Quebec.

As part of its point-of-sale (POS) retail financing offer, Fairstone is providing Accent Home Furnishings customers with flexible financing options through its proprietary digital POS financing platform, PurplPayTM. This digital platform offers a secure, simple and paperless financing experience that delivers financing decisions within minutes to customers.

"We're pleased to partner with Accent Home Furnishings and bring Fairstone's decades of experience in retail POS financing to supporting their representatives in providing a great customer experience from when they walk into the store, to when they leave with their purchase," said Serges Bériault, Senior Vice President, Indirect Lending at Fairstone.

"We are pleased to partner with Fairstone, a company who shares our values around customer experience. This partnership will allow us to improve the financing service we offer our customers, while giving us access to its exclusive technology, which will streamline the customer experience. The collaboration is a major asset in helping us stand out in a highly competitive market," said Eric Bernier, Director of Operations at Accent Home Furnishings.

About Fairstone Financial Inc.

Fairstone is Canada's leading provider of lending solutions for near-prime borrowers with over $3 billion in assets on a consolidated basis. Fairstone, including through its predecessors, has close to a 100-year history of providing Canadians with access to responsible credit. The Company has two key business lines: lending directly to consumers through its branch network and online; and financing consumer retail and car purchases through retailers and dealerships. Headquartered in Montreal, Fairstone is an operating subsidiary of Duo Bank of Canada and ranked among one of Montreal's Top Employers for 2021. More at www.fairstone.ca.

About Accent Home Furnishings

Accent Home Furnishings in Quebec sells bedroom, dining room and living room furniture, home decor accessories, a wide selection of appliances, and mattresses for all your home furnishing needs. Accent Home Furnishings has over 20 stores across Quebec to better serve its customers. More at www.accentmeubles.com

Fiona Story, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Culture, [email protected], +1 438 924-7233

