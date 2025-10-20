OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Home Trust Company ("Home Trust") is proud to announce the launch of EquityAccess, a suite of reverse mortgage products empowering Canadians 55 years of age and older to convert their home equity into tax-free and payment-free funds to support their financial and retirement goals.

Unveiled at the National Mortgage Professionals Canada conference in Ottawa, EquityAccess provides homeowners with flexible access to their home equity, helping them age in place and achieve greater financial freedom.

Turn your home equity into life equity with EquityAccess (CNW Group/Fairstone Financial Inc.)

"As more and more Canadians enter retirement, the need for flexible financial solutions has never been greater," said Brian Leland, Executive Vice President, Mortgage Lending. "EquityAccess provides homeowners a simple and secure way to access their hard-earned home equity to plan and enjoy retirement on their own terms. Clients working with a mortgage broker will also benefit from Home Trust's strong reputation for service excellence, underwriting knowledge, and expertise that the company has been providing to mortgage brokers for decades."

Expanding a suite of alternative lending solutions

EquityAccess builds on Home Trust's history as a pioneer in alternative lending. The reverse mortgage solution complements a product portfolio that includes Classic Mortgages for residential purchases and refinancing, Equityline Visa®--a HELOC-alternate credit solution with the convenience of a Visa® card--and One Charge, which combines both in a single lending solution.

"At Home Trust, we understand that everyone's financial journey is unique," adds Leland. "Our goal is to provide flexible solutions that help Canadians achieve and maintain homeownership."

Roll-out schedule

EquityAccess is now available in Ontario through Home Trust's mortgage broker network. Expansion to British Columbia is planned for later this year, with a broader rollout to additional provinces to follow in the first half of 2026.

About Home Trust Company

Home Trust Company, a subsidiary of Fairstone Bank of Canada ("Fairstone Bank"), offers residential and commercial mortgage lending and credit card services. Home Trust and its subsidiary, Home Bank, also offer deposit products via brokers and through a direct-to-consumer brand, Oaken Financial. With a long-established history, Fairstone Bank and its subsidiaries are proud to be Canada's leading alternative lending bank. Learn more at Hometrust.ca and https://fairstonebank.ca

To learn more, visit hometrust.ca/reverse-mortgage or speak with your mortgage broker.

SOURCE Fairstone Financial Inc.

Jennifer Morrison, Director, External Communications and Events, [email protected], 416-271-0520