The third annual "Check Your Credit Score Day" encourages Canadians to take control of their financial health and build confidence in their financial future.

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - November is Financial Literacy Month in Canada and Fairstone Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone") and Home Trust Company ("Home Trust"), are calling on Canadians to take charge of their financial health.

The month kicks off with the third annual "Check Your Credit Score Day" on November 2, a dedicated day encouraging Canadians to take a proactive step towards financial empowerment by reviewing their credit report and credit score.

"Financial literacy isn't just about understanding numbers, it's about being prepared to make smart decisions," says Elizabeth Cescon, Vice President of Underwriting at Home Trust. "When applying for a mortgage, knowing your credit score can be the difference between securing your dream home and facing delays. It helps speed up the process, sets realistic expectations and puts you in a position to move forward with confidence."

Collaborating for Financial Confidence

Fairstone and Home Trust are committed to helping Canadians take control of their financial well-being. By regularly reviewing their credit reports through trusted platforms like Equifax® Canada, Borrowell, or ClearScore, consumers can make informed financial decisions.

"Building and maintaining good credit starts with awareness and "Check Your Credit Score Day" is designed to help you take that first informed step," adds Cescon. "We're committed to helping Canadians access the tools and support they need to reach their financial goals."

Why Check Your Credit Score?

Regularly checking your credit report offers key benefits that support long-term financial health:

Detect identity theft and fraud early: Spot suspicious activity quickly and act fast.

Spot suspicious activity quickly and act fast. Free and safe : Checking your score is a soft check, meaning it has no impact on your credit rating.

: Checking your score is a soft check, meaning it has no impact on your credit rating. Boost mortgage readiness : A strong score can help secure financing, qualify for better terms and make homeownership more affordable.

: A strong score can help secure financing, qualify for better terms and make homeownership more affordable. Ensure accuracy: Annual credit reviews correct errors and reflect true financial behaviour.

Annual credit reviews correct errors and reflect true financial behaviour. Unlock Financial Opportunities: Good credit opens doors to lower rates and approvals.

Canadians can access their credit score for free through a credit bureau, credit monitoring service or their financial institution. Begin by requesting a credit report through Equifax® Canada, Borrowell or ClearScore.

For more information about Financial Literacy Month, Check Your Credit Score Day, and to discover tools, tips, and resources to navigate real-life financial challenges, Visit Fairstone.ca .

About Fairstone Bank of Canada

Fairstone Bank of Canada and its subsidiaries, including Fairstone Financial Inc. and Home Trust Company, deliver innovative, accessible and reliable financial solutions that enable Canadians to reach their financial goals. Collectively, we offer residential and commercial mortgages, consumer deposits and GICs, retail and automobile financing, credit cards and digital lending, in addition to unsecured and secured personal loans online and at more than 260 branches coast to coast. With a long-established history, we are proud to be Canada's leading alternative lending bank. Learn more at FairstoneBank.ca

