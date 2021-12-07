As of today, Quebecers can take advantage of several financing plan options for their purchase of building and renovation materials.

MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone Financial"), Canada's leader in responsible lending solutions, is now the financing provider for all purchases of building and renovation materials at the 21 Patrick Morin stores.

By choosing Fairstone Financial, Patrick Morin customers will now have access to a variety of simple, secure and flexible financing plan options to spread the payment of their building and renovation material purchases over time.

"We are very pleased to be teaming up with Patrick Morin to enhance their customers' shopping experience. It's always a real source of pride to welcome a new partner to our wide and growing network of retailers across Canada," declared Serges Bériault, Senior Vice-President, Indirect Lending at Fairstone Financial.

"We're excited to partner with Fairstone Financial to offer our customers more flexibility through a solution tailored to their needs," explained Daniel Lampron, Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer at Patrick Morin.

About Fairstone Financial Inc.

Fairstone is Canada's leading provider of lending solutions for near-prime borrowers, with over $3 billion in assets on a consolidated basis. Fairstone, including through its predecessors, has close to a 100-year history of providing Canadians with access to responsible credit. The Company has two key business lines: lending directly to consumers through its branch network and online; and financing consumer retail and car purchases through retailers and dealerships. Headquartered in Montreal, Fairstone is an operating subsidiary of Duo Bank of Canada. It was named one of Montreal's top employers in 2021. More at www.fairstone.ca/en.

About Patrick Morin

Founded in 1960, Patrick Morin now operates in 21 sales locations providing Quebecers with the very best of what the building and renovation industry has to offer. Patrick Morin's mission is to excel as a leader in the retail building and renovation industry in Québec through outstanding customer service and a team of well-trained experts. Its quality service and product offering make Patrick Morin a partner of choice for consumers, do-it-yourself builders and contractors. For more information: https://www.patrickmorin.com/en

For further information: Caroline Morin, Vice-President, Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1 833 461-2900

