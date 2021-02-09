MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone"), Canada's leading provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers, is pleased to be recognized as one of Montreal's Top Employers for 2021 by Canada's Top 100 Employers.

Headquartered in Montreal and in business in Canada for nearly 100 years, Fairstone provides consumer lending, retail point-of-sale financing and automobile financing services. The company has over 240 locations across the country and more than 1,300 employees, with approximately 400 based at its head office in downtown Montreal.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Montreal Top Employer and proud of the recognition attributed to our positive impact as an employer and in the community of our head office city," said Scott Wood, President and CEO of Fairstone. "We also recognize and deeply appreciate our invested and dedicated employees who have helped build Fairstone into an employer of choice and continue to choose Fairstone each day."

Fairstone provides a competitive and comprehensive employee benefit program, pension plan and support programs, including programming dedicated to mental health and wellness. The company also encourages learning and development with tuition reimbursement programs and in-house trainings. Employees also have access to multiple reward programs internally, designed to support performance but also recruitment, such as its employee referral program. All employees receive three to four weeks starting vacation, as well as personal days and time for volunteering, as community commitment runs deep in Fairstone's culture. Fairstone employees regularly support initiatives throughout the year focused on building healthy local communities, empowering women and cultivating financial literacy.

Montreal's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the employers in the Greater Montreal Area leading their industries by offering best-in-class workplaces, programs, incentives and initiatives to attract, engage and retain talent.

Details on Fairstone's selection are available in the organization's Montreal Top Employer's profile.

About Fairstone Financial Inc.

Fairstone Financial Inc., is Canada's leading provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers with over $3 billion in assets on a consolidated basis. Fairstone, including through its predecessors, has close to a 100-year history of providing Canadians with access to responsible credit. The Company has two key business lines: lending directly to consumers through its branch network and online; and financing consumer retail and car purchases through retailers and dealerships. Headquartered in Montreal, Fairstone is an operating subsidiary of Duo Bank of Canada. More at www.fairstone.ca.

