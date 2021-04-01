MONTREAL, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone"), Canada's leading provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers, is now the exclusive provider of flexible point-of-sale ("POS") financing in all Corbeil Appliances stores.

As part of its retail point-of-sale (POS) financing offer, Fairstone is providing Corbeil Appliances customers with flexible financing options through its proprietary digital POS financing platform, Fairstone PurplPayTM. This digital platform offers a secure, simple and paperless financing experience that delivers financing decisions within minutes to customers.

"We are pleased with this partnership that will allow all Corbeil Appliances customers to benefit from a safe and transparent POS financing experience when they make purchases online or in-store. With its digital POS financing platform, Fairstone supports its retail partners through their POS financing journey, making it secure and digital, two strategic features streamlining the customer experience both online and in-store," said Serges Bériault, Senior Vice President, Indirect Lending at Fairstone.

"This partnership represents a major asset for our customers, who will benefit from Fairstone's decades of experience in retail financing. It will allow us to offer a variety of simple and efficient financing options, such as equal payments with or without interest, or deferred payments," said Anthony Amiel, president of Corbeil Appliances.

About Fairstone Financial Inc.

Fairstone Financial Inc., is Canada's leading provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers with over $3 billion in assets on a consolidated basis. Fairstone, including through its predecessors, has close to a 100-year history of providing Canadians with access to responsible credit. The Company has two key business lines: lending directly to consumers through its branch network and online; and financing consumer retail and car purchases through retailers and dealerships. Headquartered in Montreal, Fairstone is an operating subsidiary of Duo Bank of Canada and ranked among one of Montreal's Top Employers for 2021. More at www.fairstone.ca.

About Corbeil Appliances

Founded in 1949, Corbeil is a 100% Quebec-owned company held by Amiel Group since 2017. It is currently the largest home appliance network in Quebec, with some 26 stores across the province and in Ontario. Corbeil is improving the customer shopping experience by offering all new spaces for visualizing and trying out appliances, unparalleled service quality, and a new merchant website. Today Corbeil is committed to community involvement, social responsibility, and employee development for the betterment of the environment and society. For more information: www.corbeilelectro.com.

