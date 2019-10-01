Fairstone Financial Inc. Employees Donate 1,300 Volunteer Hours to Charities Across Canada in September

Company annual commitment to volunteering month now in its third year

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone"), Canada's leading non-bank provider of responsible lending solutions, celebrates the success of the Company's third annual "Community Matters" month which took place over the month of September. Over 350 employees donated approximately 1,300 hours of volunteer time across 40 charitable activities.

"Fairstone has had lending operations in communities across Canada for almost a century. We are a part of the fabric of our local neighbourhoods and volunteer involvement is an important way for us to contribute to the well-being of local communities," said Scott Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer at Fairstone.

Fairstone has over 1,400 employees across approximately 240 locations coast to coast. The Company's annual "Community Matters" initiative contributes volunteer time to charities and activities sourced and organized by Fairstone employees. These activities were focused in the Company's three key areas of support: women and diversity, financial literacy and healthy local communities.

Fairstone supports a variety of charitable initiatives throughout the year during which employees provide donations, time, talent and expertise. The Company actively encourages volunteering by allocating a paid day of volunteering to all full-time employees as part of its employee benefits package.

The organization was also recently recognized with Parity Certification by Women in Governance for its concrete actions to support the advancement of women leaders within Fairstone.

Fairstone is Canada's leading non-bank provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers with over $3 billion in assets on a consolidated basis. Fairstone, including through its predecessors, has close to a 100-year history of providing Canadians with access to responsible credit. The Company has two key business lines: lending directly to consumers through its branch network and online; and financing consumer retail and car purchases through retailers and dealerships. Headquartered in Montreal, Fairstone is privately-held by an investor group led by funds managed by affiliates of J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC and Värde Partners. More at Fairstone.ca.

