For the third consecutive year, Fairstone has been named one of Montreal's Top Employers

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone"), a subsidiary of Fairstone Bank of Canada ("Fairstone Bank"), and a leading provider of responsible lending solutions and retail point-of-sale financing, is pleased to announce, for the third year in a row, its recognition as one of Montreal's Top Employers. This special designation acknowledges the employers in Greater Montreal leading their industries in offering exceptional workplaces.

For the third consecutive year, Fairstone has been named one of Montreal’s Top Employers (CNW Group/Fairstone Financial Inc.)

"We are steadfast in our commitment to creating a culture that fosters collaboration, wellness and flexibility, and our third recognition as one of Montreal's Top Employers further underscores that goal," shared Katherine Creelman, Chief Administrative and People Officer. "At Fairstone, we believe that fostering a work environment which respects people's dignity, ideas, and beliefs, and promotes equity, diversity, and inclusion is fundamental to retaining and attracting the best talent, and empowering employees to reach their full potential."

Being included as one of Montreal's Top Employers is a reflection of the company's efforts in the following areas: physical workplace, work atmosphere, health and wellness programs, employee communications and community involvement. "This recognition highlights our leadership as a responsible employer. In addition to providing a stimulating work environment, we meet the expectations of our employees, and we support them in balancing their professional and personal lives," said Creelman.

As part of its workplace initiatives, Fairstone encourages its employees to pursue ongoing development with tuition subsidies for job-related courses, in-house and online training programs and subsidies for professional accreditation. The company also strongly believes in recognizing the work of its employees. To that effect, it embraces recognition as a core value and provides numerous programs that enable not only top-down, but bottom-up, side-to-side, and cross-functional appreciation for a job well done. To adapt to an ever-evolving environment and because it recognizes that employees' well-being is a key factor to success, Fairstone also introduced in 2022 a more flexible and wellness-focused approach, called Wellness days. Aside from vacation allowance, these annual Wellness days allow the employees to use up to six days per year to rest, attend appointments, take care of family and much more.

Montreal's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by Canada's Top 100 Employers, where employers in the Greater Montreal Area are compared with other organizations in their field to determine which has the most progressive and forward-thinking programs and incentives to attract, engage and retain talent.

Details on Fairstone's selection are available in the organization's Montreal Top Employer profile.

About the Company

Fairstone Bank of Canada ("Fairstone Bank") and its subsidiary, Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone"), form a leading consumer lending group. Fairstone Bank and Fairstone provide innovative financial services that enable Canadian consumers and businesses to achieve their goals. Collectively, Fairstone Bank and its subsidiaries offer credit cards and rewards programs, point-of-sale financing through merchant partners, automobile financing via dealerships, and unsecured and secured personal loans and mortgages online and at over 245 Fairstone branches coast to coast. With a long-established Canadian history, Fairstone Bank and Fairstone are committed to improving the lives of Canadians with value-driven and accessible financial solutions.

More at: www.Fairstone.ca and www.FairstoneBank.ca

SOURCE Fairstone Financial Inc.

For further information: Caroline Morin, Vice President, Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1 833-461-2900