Fairstone Financial Inc. Awarded Parity Certification in 2019 by Women in Governance

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone"), Canada's leading non-bank provider of responsible lending solutions, received Bronze Parity Certification from Women in Governance at their Annual Recognition Gala, yesterday evening in Montreal. Fairstone is among 48 Canadian organizations receiving Parity Certification in 2019.

"We are fortunate to have talented women in management and leadership positions across our company, bringing a wealth of experience and learnings to the organization as a whole," said Rita De Luca, Chief Human Resources Officer at Fairstone. "We're pleased to have been recognized in our first year of involvement with Women in Governance and look forward to continuing to advance female leadership at Fairstone."

Over 30 percent of Fairstone senior and executive management roles are currently occupied by women as well as over half of all positions across the organization. The company reiterates its commitment to the advancement of women in the workforce through a variety of corporate policies and commitments, as well as works with organizations such as JA Canada to support initiatives that empower young women.

Women in Governance is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women in leadership development, career advancement and access to Board seats.

About Fairstone Financial Inc.

Fairstone is Canada's leading non-bank provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers with over $3 billion in assets on a consolidated basis. Fairstone, including through its predecessors, has close to a 100-year history of providing Canadians with access to responsible credit. The Company has two key business lines: lending directly to consumers through its branch network and online; and financing consumer retail and car purchases through retailers and dealerships. Headquartered in Montreal, Fairstone is privately-held by an investor group led by funds managed by affiliates of J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC and Värde Partners. More at Fairstone.ca.

