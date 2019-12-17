Fairstone Financial Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone"), Canada's leading non-bank provider of responsible lending solutions, announced today that Shiraz Ahmed has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately.

Mr. Ahmed was previously interim CFO and brings over 15 years of industry experience with close to five years spent at Fairstone and its predecessors.

"In our global search, Mr. Ahmed distinguished himself with his depth of knowledge of our industry, expertise in corporate finance and ability to execute growth strategies," said Scott Wood, President and CEO of Fairstone. "He has played a critical leadership role within Fairstone for the past five years and will continue to play a key role in the successful execution of our strategic initiatives."

About Fairstone Financial Inc.

Fairstone is Canada's leading non-bank provider of responsible lending solutions for near-prime borrowers with over $3 billion in assets on a consolidated basis. Fairstone, including through its predecessors, has close to a 100-year history of providing Canadians with access to responsible credit. The Company has two key business lines: lending directly to consumers through its branch network and online; and financing consumer retail and car purchases through retailers and dealerships. Headquartered in Montreal, Fairstone is privately held by an investor group led by funds managed by affiliates of J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC and Värde Partners. More at Fairstone.ca.

SOURCE Fairstone Financial Inc.

For further information: Fiona Story, Vice-President, Corporate Communications, fiona.story@fairstone.ca, 514 394-2400 x6306031

Related Links

https://www.fairstone.ca/

