MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Fairstone Bank of Canada and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fairstone Financial Inc. (hereinafter collectively "Fairstone"), announces its $75,000 partnership over three years with the Canadian Red Cross as part of its commitment to making a lasting impact on the communities it serves. This marks a significant milestone during the company's record-breaking Community Matters Month, an annual celebration of volunteering and community engagement by Fairstone employees.

The Canadian Red Cross offers teddy bears as a form of comfort to children impacted by disaster. (Photo Credits: Canadian Red Cross) (CNW Group/Fairstone Financial Inc.) Fairstone employees volunteer their time for one of the 89 charitable organizations visited during Fairstone’s Community Matters Month in September (Photo Credits: Le Chaînon) (CNW Group/Fairstone Financial Inc.)

"As a community-based lender, we have an important role to play in helping communities come together to make a positive impact in both the day-to-day and in times of crisis," says Scott Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer at Fairstone. "Supporting the communities where we live and work is a cornerstone of our corporate social responsibility efforts. Our long-term commitment with the Canadian Red Cross is an additional way for Fairstone to help those in need and build a stronger, more resilient society."

Fairstone is proud to extend its diverse corporate social responsibility program with the Canadian Red Cross. Their expertise in disaster response is an addition to the existing range of community needs that Fairstone supports, including women and diversity, financial literacy, and activities that contribute to the sustainability of healthy neighborhoods.

This official partnership news between Fairstone and the Red Cross is shared as Fairstone wraps-up its annual Community Matters Month campaign. This seventh edition of the campaign has been the largest and most successful to date, with nearly half of Fairstone's workforce volunteering across 89 charitable organizations, reinforcing Fairstone's commitment to Canadian communities. Throughout September, Fairstone's 1,800 employees working from 250 branches and four corporate offices coast to coast, united through various volunteer opportunities and local food drives, all organized and sourced by dedicated company employees.

"Fairstone's commitment to community involvement extends beyond this month-long campaign," adds Scott Wood. "Throughout the year, the organization actively supports both local and national initiatives by encouraging employees to contribute donations, time, talent, and expertise to causes they are passionate about. As an additional incentive, Fairstone offers the equivalent of a full workday of volunteer time to all our full-time employees, which can be used at any time during the year".

About Fairstone

Fairstone Bank of Canada ("Fairstone Bank") and its subsidiary, Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone"), form a leading consumer lending group. Fairstone Bank and Fairstone provide innovative financial services that enable Canadian consumers and businesses to achieve their goals. Collectively, Fairstone Bank and its subsidiaries offer credit cards and rewards programs, point-of-sale financing through merchant partners, automobile financing via dealerships, and unsecured and secured personal loans and mortgages online and in 250 Fairstone branches coast to coast. With a long-established Canadian history, Fairstone Bank and Fairstone are committed to improving the lives of Canadians with value-driven and accessible financial solutions. More at: www.Fairstone.ca and www.FairstoneBank.ca

SOURCE Fairstone Financial Inc.

For further information: Caroline Morin, Vice President, Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1 833-461-2900