FAIRMONT ROYAL YORK AND CAFA™ UNITE FOR "THE GRANDEST NIGHT OF FASHION" HOSTED BY JEANNE BEKER

This special runway show on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Toronto's landmark hotel will spotlight the city's emerging and established fashion talent

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Fairmont Royal York , in partnership with the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards (CAFA™), announces "The Grandest Night of Fashion" –– the first edition of this fashion show on the evening of Wednesday, September 7, 2022, will be hosted in the lobby of the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto by fashion legend, Jeanne Beker. This tribute to the country's emerging and established fashion talent will be open to the public1, inviting guests to experience an unforgettable showcase of creative inspiration that reflects the future of glamour in Canada's fashion capital.

1 Until capacity is filled, with standing room space allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Toronto Icons Come Together to Host a Grand Celebration of Fashion

Leading up to the Toronto International Film Festival, the "Grandest Night of Fashion" will showcase a union of local icons. Under the lobby's clock tower, a grand runway will welcome a diverse group of designers, models, and personalities. The show's looks––sumptuous formalwear evoking the present and future of design––are inspired by Fairmont's global campaign, "Experience The Grandest of Feelings", which has marked a new chapter in the brand's exciting history. Canadian fashion legend, author and journalist, Jeanne Beker says, "I am delighted to act as Master of Ceremonies for this collaborative showcase of fashion talent, hosted at Toronto's most storied hotel. I am sure that it will be an unforgettable evening that will put our city's creativity, talent and inspiration in the spotlight."

A Majestic Tribute to Modern Glamour

The show will feature a myriad of established and emerging designers, selected for their modern vision and glamorous designs, including Alan Anderson, Israella Kobla, King and Bay, Lesley Hampton, Mani Jassal, Mark Belford, Narces, Pink Tartan, Rita Tesolin, RVNG couture and Stephan Caras. The runway will feature a grand floral and crystal chandelier installation, designed by Forget Me Not Flowers by Frank Rea, capturing the majestic essence of the evening.

"Fairmont Royal York has always been the place of occasion and a preferred meeting destination for Toronto's creative and business communities. As a longtime CAFA™ partner, this show is the perfect evolution of our relationship with Canadian fashion and an exciting chance to showcase some of the exceptional individuals who are paving the way forward for the industry," said Edwin Frizzell, Regional Vice President, Accor Central Canada and General Manager, Fairmont Royal York.

"This special show will embody the creativity of Canadian fashion, share inspiration with the public, and encourage everyone to discover new talent and 'wear Canada proud'! It will be an exciting evening that will unite fashion leaders of today and of the future," said Vicky Milner, President and Co-Founder, CAFA™.

Makeup will be provided by Cheekbone Beauty and hair by Flow™. The show will be produced by Monarch Events Group.

About Fairmont Royal York

Timeless and iconic for over 90 years, Fairmont Royal York celebrates a new era as Toronto's landmark hotel with the revitalized Fairmont Gold, renovated lobby and new dining venues. With contemporary railway-inspired design, CLOCKWORK Champagne & Cocktails hosts a bubbly cocktail offering with tasteful metropolitan fare. Steps from the lobby, REIGN features three dining experiences: REIGN Restaurant serves sophisticated cuisine from the bounty of Canada's rich landscape; REIGN Bar toasts to Toronto's Jazz-Age revival with a prestigious wine list, signature tasting boards, and live entertainment; while REIGN Bakery creates a charming morning ritual with artisanal-roasted coffee and freshly baked goods. Renowned as the city's cocktail den, the legendary LIBRARY Bar returns with the Birdbath Martini crafted as a masterpiece. For upscale luxury, Fairmont Gold is a hotel-within-a-hotel featuring elegantly appointed suites, premium services, and an exclusive lounge on the 18th floor. The place of occasion, Fairmont Royal York is the city's destination for glamorous wedding celebrations and inspiring events – embracing a legacy that is famous for generations.

About CAFA™

CAFA™ was created to celebrate outstanding achievement and emerging talent in the Canadian fashion industry. Mandated to grow a stronger appreciation of Canadian talent both at home and abroad, the goal of CAFA™ as a national platform is to foster the next generation of Canadian talent through an annual awards show and year-round economic development initiatives. Honouring established and emerging designers, models, image makers, stylists, beauty artists and influencers, the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards has established itself as a premier event in the Canadian fashion industry.

About Cheekbone Beauty

Cheekbone Beauty is an Indigenous-owned and founded, digitally-native, Canadian cosmetics company established in 2016 by Jennifer Harper. Cheekbone Beauty is known for creating high quality, cruelty-free beauty products including liquid lipsticks, complexion products, contour and highlight palettes. Keeping in line with Jenn's Anishinaabe roots, Cheekbone Beauty launched a less-waste line of lipsticks in 2020, called SUSTAIN. Cheekbone Beauty aims to create a space in the beauty industry where Indigenous youth feel represented and seen, and to make a difference in the lives of Indigenous youth through donations addressing the educational funding gap.

About Flow™

Flow™ is a Canadian-based sustainable, professional hair care brand that provides luxury performance products that care for people and the planet. Through the Hope Flows Breast Cancer Initiative, Flow™ donates proceeds from every bottle sold towards the fight to end Breast Cancer - every day of the year. Flow™ products are sustainably made, cruelty free, free from harmful ingredients and provide unparalleled results. Discover the Movement™ at www.flowhaircare.com.

