FAIRMONT HOTELS & RESORTS UNVEILS NEW GLOBAL BRAND CAMPAIGN - FAIRMONT PRESENTS "MAKE SPECIAL HAPPEN" - A CINEMATIC TRIBUTE TO THE BRAND'S HERITAGE AS STORIED CELEBRATORS

Developed by King & Partners, the new campaign was directed by award-winning filmmaker Jean Claude Thibaut, and shot at Fairmont Royal York in Toronto. Stylistically, the creative evokes the charm of a classic film, a tribute to the refined elegance of a bygone era, where the North American spirit of allure and adventure on which Fairmont was founded, is reimagined for today. It was inspired by the brand's rich heritage of hosting some of history's most momentous occasions, from the signing of the United Nations Charter in San Francisco, to Truman Capote's Black and White Ball in New York City, to John Lennon and Yoko Ono's 'bed in for peace' in Montreal. The creative team was tasked with building upon this legacy to set the stage for a new era of celebratory moments at Fairmont, looking forward to some of the more modern design hotels which shape the skyline of the destinations they reside in, such as Fairmont Doha and Fairmont Tokyo.

"In creating this campaign, I drew inspiration from Fairmont's incredible heritage, with particular influence from the allure of the Truman Capote era. The focus was on capturing the essence of celebration, friendship, and togetherness—values that have always been at the heart of the Fairmont experience," commented Jean Claude Thibaut. "Through both the film and imagery, I sought to evoke the joy of gathering, with Fairmont as the incredible backdrop, always there to support and elevate special moments. It's been an incredible project to be a part of, and I'm excited to see it come to life."

Through a mix of film and stills, the artwork follows a charismatic cast of characters through a series of intriguing and playful moments, leading up to an unforgettable celebration. The audience follows along as "The Celebrationist", the Grande Dame of the story, carefully pens her invites, handing them over to "The Porter", always on a mission to "Make Special Happen" for Fairmont guests. He glides through the grand corridors of the hotel to hand deliver to "The Linksman", usually found out on the links or out on the town; "The Wellness Enthusiast", whose favorite places are in a Fairmont gym or on the dance floor; "The Muse & Her Makers", a family whose travels have taken them all over the world, always with their beloved Golden Retriever; and "The Legends in Leisure", still as in love as the day they met, and always ready for a night of cocktails and adventure. When it's officially time to "Make Special Happen", special guest and a legend in his own right, Tom Wolfe, America's first concierge, and Chief Concierge and Director of Heritage at flagship Fairmont San Francisco, appears, as a flurry of activity by both guests and staff ensues. Elegant attire and indulgences appear. Chandeliers cast a golden glow over a soirée. With anticipation rising, the celebration reaches its crescendo, bringing with it the realization: Fairmont Makes Special Happen.

"Make Special Happen isn't just a campaign, it's part of our brand DNA and is the sentiment we make our guests feel. Fairmont hotels are social epicenters that blend genuine encounters with the heart of the action, creating vibrant spaces where communities gather. Occasions are celebrated, milestones are marked, and history is made every day at our 92 properties in 30 countries globally," said Omer Acar, CEO, Fairmont Raffles. "Bringing to life our first new global brand campaign in many years marks another special, history-making moment. 'Make Special Happen' reaffirms Fairmont's core identity and what sets it apart in a way that reaches a new and discerning audience."

Upon launch, the campaign will leverage a blend of still imagery alongside video showcasing the Fairmont film. A 360-degree paid media plan comprising of global print, online and social titles are being activated in two phases commencing May-July and then September-October when all owned, earned and paid media channels will be fully live. Key regions for the campaign include North America, Canada, Asia, the Middle East and Europe with a particular focus on national, travel and lifestyle publications in these markets.

Though the first iteration of the campaign focuses on a party, it was important for Fairmont to demonstrate that making special happen isn't just about major galas and events, but it's also about making every moment of every day special in its own way. The brand is bringing this to life in the hotels with the concurrent launch of "Special Happens…", a collection of unique offerings which immerse a guest or local into their own unforgettable experience:

Special Happens... After Dark – a series of nocturnal fetes and adventures, such as private access to the spa after hours for a wellness ritual under the stars at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa or Fairmont Austin , or an "anywhere dinner" on the lush grounds of Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakesh.

Special Happens... In the Wild – indulgent experiences in the heart of nature, such as Fairmont Empress' famed afternoon tea on the beach, in a rain forest, or at the foot of a waterfall; or taking a seaplane from Fairmont Chateau Whistler to do guided yoga and meditation under a waterfall.

Special Happens... Around the Table – embracing the power of mixology and dining, from playing chocolatier for a day, crafting your own one-of-a-kind chocolate bar with Fairmont Orchid, to participating in the ancient Hawaiian art of imu cooking, from private foraging experience to all-day roasting in an underground oven with Fairmont Kea Lani .

Special Happens... In the Spotlight – a vibrant tapestry of moments inspired by the arts, culture, music and performance, from being welcomed into the home of a local chef or artisan to learn a craft that has been passed down for generations with Fairmont Jaipur, to a visit to the private home of Claude Nobs, famed founder of the Montreux Jazz Festival, not normally open to the public, arranged by Fairmont Le Montreux Palace.

Fairmont will continue to add new experiences to the collection throughout 2025.

Images:

Fairmont Presents Make Special Happen images are HERE, and HERE

Make Special Happen Fairmont Film is HERE

About Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is renowned for the international luxury hospitality brand's unrivalled portfolio of more than 92 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. From grand hotels to urban retreats, since 1907 Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – renowned addresses such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, Fairmont Doha and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Fairmont hotels are the social epicenters of their cities—iconic gathering places where people, culture, and ideas converge. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

fairmont.com | all.com | group.accor.com

SOURCE Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Media Contact: [email protected]