Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Rings in the Holiday Season with a Full Program of Festive Delights Benefitting Make-A-Wish®

From hot chocolate pop-ups and letters to Santa, seasonal teas and turndown service, this December, the very best place to make holiday wishes come true is at Fairmont.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Fairmont Hotels & Resorts continues its proud tradition of supporting global partner, Make-A-Wish®, through heartfelt holiday giveback initiatives throughout December. At Fairmont properties around the world, guests and locals alike will have the opportunity to enjoy special limited-time festive offerings, with a portion of all proceeds helping Make-A-Wish grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Fairmont Vancouver Airport (CNW Group/Fairmont Hotels & Resorts) Fairmont Royal York, Toronto (CNW Group/Fairmont Hotels & Resorts)

Wish-Worthy Hot Chocolate | Fairmont hotels from Canada to the Philippines are adding their own twist to the world's most indulgent hot chocolate. With special touches from unexpected ingredients to extravagant toppings, these one-of-a-kind hot chocolates are now being poured at the following locations:

Milk & Cookies Turndown Amenity | For Fairmont's take on the beloved tradition of leaving milk and cookies for Santa, a special holiday-inspired turndown offering perfect for kiddos (or the kid at heart) is now available at multiple properties, including Fairmont El San Juan Hotel and Fairmont Orchid, Hawaii. At Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle, homemade chocolate chip cookies featuring candy canes and warm milk are served alongside two vintage Fairmont postcards perfect for drafting one's Naughty or Nice list, or a missive to the man in red.

Cocktails for a Cause | Are those Santa's sleigh bells ringing or cocktail shakers shaking at Fairmont's many lively bars around the globe? From the Frosted Pear Elixir with Bartlet Pear at Fairmont Banff Springs to Fairmont Mayakoba's Horchata Frost featuring coconut horchata, Mexican chocolate and caramel Oaxaca vanilla foam - 'tis the season to give back while indulging in elevated mixology. Order the Velvet Wish at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth with Coyotillo Marin & Marin, Bailey's Frangelico, and chai, and be wowed by a special Make-A-Wish logo atop your drink. For a more classic cocktail, try the Wish Maker with Beefeater gin, homemade cranberry syrup and ginger beer at Fairmont Copley Plaza, or the Hemingway's Retreat which includes Appleton rum, Campari, amontillado sherry, coffee and cacao at Fairmont Le Château Frontenac.

Festive Flavors | A winter weather favorite, the Turkey Melt Wish Dish is available at Fairmont Pacific Rim's Jetside Bar, featuring brined turkey, stuffing and sage gravy. Visit Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montreal for a special children's crepe replete with whipped cream and a wild berry smiley face at Marché Artisans, or try the Shorthorn Rosély's burger made of beef short rib at Rosélys. At Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle, the Little Kings and Queens Holiday Tea experience offers a whimsical afternoon from scones to finger sandwiches and mini croissants. Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec City offers multiple dishes that support Make-A-Wish including the legendary onion soup at Le Sam Bistro, Le Château Frontenac special blend tea served at the Place Dufferin high tea, and the Château's famed chocolate truffle cake available for in-room dining.

Trees of Hope | Guests that book Fairmont's 'Trees of Hope' package receive a preferred rate, hotel credit, and donation to the hotel's charity of choice, including Make-A-Wish. The package is available for bookings between December 2, 2024 to January 3, 2025 for stays of more than two nights from December 2, 2024 to February 28, 2025.

Fairmont's holiday programming is a continuation of the Wishes Start Here program, a global partnership between Fairmont and Make-A-Wish, which made its debut in 2022. The legacy of the partnership extends much longer, however, with more than 20 years of bringing hope, strength, and joy to children around the world by granting wishes together

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 88 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries.

