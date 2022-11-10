Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, In Partnership with The Banff & Lake Louise Hospitality Association (BLLHA), Launches David M. Bayne Legacy Fund with a 10-Year Commitment to Supporting the Next Generation of Industry Talent

This long-term initiative aims to award 42 bursaries in recognition of Bayne's 42-year career with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - In honour of the late David M. Bayne, a beloved long-time hotelier at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise who passed away on March 10, 2022, a group of industry partners have come together to launch the David M. Bayne Legacy Fund, making a 10-year commitment to support aspiring post-secondary students in their pursuit of hospitality, culinary, or tourism education. Bursaries of $5,000 each will be granted to a minimum of four students per year on an annual basis over a 10-year period, with the ultimate goal of awarding 42 students in total––a symbolic tribute to Bayne's 42-year career with Canadian Pacific Hotels and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. The program will also include a hospitality mentorship program in Banff National Park, encouraging local industry leaders to follow in Bayne's footsteps by providing guidance to the next generation of industry talent.

Photo of David M. Bayne (CNW Group/Fairmont Hotels & Resorts) Banff Canmore Community Foundation (BCCF) logo (CNW Group/Fairmont Hotels & Resorts) Banff & Lake Louise Hospitality Associaton (BLLHA) logo (CNW Group/Fairmont Hotels & Resorts)

The David M. Bayne Legacy Fund has been initiated by Bayne's former employer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts (Accor), the Banff & Lake Louise Hospitality Association, and the Banff Canmore Community Foundation. Early financial commitments have been received from the owners of the Fairmont Western Mountain Region Properties, Sunshine Village and the Scurfield family, Lake Louise Ski Resort and Summer Gondola, Brewster Stables, and others. Together, these partners have secured an initial amount of $92,000, with a goal to fundraise $250,000 by the end of 2023 via corporate and individual pledges. They will also hold a charitable golf tournament at the Fairmont Banff Springs on May 25, 2023.

"I had the privilege of working alongside David for many years. Whether he was meeting kings, politicians, celebrities or one of the many guests of the hotels, David was always an exceptional role model for both his peers and his colleagues. He had a remarkable ability to identify talent, and nurture potential within his team; this Fund will continue his legacy of mentorship among the tourism industry's next generation of rising stars," says Heather McCrory, CEO North & Central America, Accor.

"During his tenure with both Canadian Pacific Hotels and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, David travelled internationally promoting the Canadian Rockies and tourism in Canada with humour and humanity," says Wanda Bogdane, Executive Director, Banff & Lake Louise Hospitality Association. "We are honoured to support this important initiative and hope that it will make a difference in the lives of many young people through building a connection to a place that David cherished."

These bursaries will aim to attract young people to the tourism and hospitality industry through their choice of education, while also offering support to those facing barriers on their hospitality and tourism career path. The Fund's partners, in consultation with Bayne's widow, Lori, will strive to award four bursaries in 2023 to support Fall 2023 post-secondary educational enrolment. Recipient targets will include all Canadians with an interest in pursuing careers in hospitality, with a special consideration for new Canadians, Albertans and local youth in the Banff and Lake Louise region.

Bayne, whose first job in the Canadian Rockies was as a houseman at the Banff Springs Hotel in 1966, worked his way through the ranks to General Manager at the world-class Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, where he continued to inspire young professionals until his retirement in 2008. Bayne was recognized as a trusted collaborator by Parks Canada for the respect he showed towards the guardianship of Canada's national parks and upon his retirement, served on the Travel Alberta Board of Directors from 2009 until 2013, contributing to its direction for global tourism development. In his eyes, Bayne's major career achievement was the wide array of relationships he built with his team of employees and the guidance that he was able to offer them; as he liked to put it, "value each job that you have and dream big."

To learn more about the David M. Bayne Legacy Fund and to make a donation, individuals are encouraged to visit the Fund's online giving portal via the Banff Canmore Community Foundation here:

Gifts under $1,000 may be donated directly via the Fund's giving portal

may be donated directly via the Fund's giving portal For support with corporate donations and gifts larger than $1,000 , please contact Elizabeth Sorochan at [email protected]

About Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 80 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful, and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,300 properties throughout more than 110 countries.

About the Banff & Lake Hospitality Association

The Banff & Lake Louise Hospitality Association (BLLHA) is a respected, consensus-building organization that promotes and advocates for the well-being of the accommodation, food & beverage, and tourism sectors in Banff National Park. BLLHA was founded in 1974 to fill the unique niche of working toward the common political and economic interests of the destination.

About the Banff Canmore Community Foundation

Together with our partners, Banff Canmore Community Foundation leads, inspires and support change for a sustainable community where everyone belongs. We help people contribute and take creative action to make our community a better place to live, work and play.

