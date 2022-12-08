Fairmont Chateau Whistler Selects Vancouver-Based Duchess Cocktails as Beverage Partner

BC's only female-owned bottled cocktail brand, Duchess Cocktails, launches partnership with Fairmont as they focus on local

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Duchess Cocktails, a Vancouver-based producer of premium bottled and canned cocktails, announces a beverage partnership with Fairmont Chateau Whistler that features Duchess bottled cocktails in the hotel's Gold Bar and in-room minibars.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a local supplier to realize our goal of an elevated beverage experience through our in-room minibar program. Duchess has worked with us to ensure we have products that are light, tasty, and easy to enjoy after a long day of travel or adventures here in Whistler. We look forward to continuing to enhance our food and beverage programs throughout the hotel with Duchess Cocktails," said Jack Broadhead, Director of Food & Beverage at Fairmont Chateau Whistler.

Each in-room minibar at Fairmont Chateau Whistler will stock Duchess Cocktails' two flagship 12% glass-bottled martinis: Lightly Sparkling Cosmopolitan and Lemon Drop.

"We're delighted to launch our partnership with the iconic Fairmont Chateau Whistler! It is such a pleasure to partner with Fairmont, a like-minded brand that is dedicated to delivering beautiful and memorable moments. Being able to pour yourself a delicious Cosmopolitan or Lemon Drop speaks to Fairmont's luxurious après-in-your-room experience. We look forward to continuing the partnership," said Olivia Lovenmark, founder and CEO of Duchess Cocktails.

Other Duchess Cocktails company achievements:

In July, Duchess Cocktails finished construction of their purpose-built production facility in East Vancouver. Their factory is uniquely configured for high volume production while allowing a high degree of customization. Duchess will release additional bottled flavours in early 2023.





Founded in 2019, Duchess Cocktails is a female-founded and led company based in Vancouver. Bootstrapped from the beginning, Duchess is independent and wholly owned – a truly local company.





In September, Duchess launched a new ready-to-serve beverage collection called Duchess Sports Club – a themed line of canned cocktails designed to be enjoyed as apres drinks, on the links, or at home watching the game.

About Duchess Cocktails

Duchess Cocktails is the producer of premium 12% bottled and 6% canned cocktails, made in Vancouver for a bar quality cocktail experience in any location. Shop Duchess Cocktails at your local private liquor store or online for direct delivery at duchesscocktails.com . Visit Duchess on instagram at @duchesscocktails .

