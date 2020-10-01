MONTRÉAL, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Facturation.net, a leader in medical billing in Quebec, announces the acquisition of Médijuris, one of the largest agencies in the field. The two companies will operate under the name Groupe Facturation.net │ Médijuris.

"I am very proud to have Médijuris joining our group, commented François Carignan, President and CEO of Facturation.net. This is a solid and highly specialized team that will complement our service offering and enable us to share our fully personalized and tailored approach with even more physicians."

With Médijuris's 1,011 physician clients, the group now has more than 6,300 physicians invoicing RAMQ, confirming Facturation.net's position as the first choice for general practitioners and for 26 medical specialties.

"We are very pleased to be joining forces with Facturation.net, confirmed Nicolas Bellemare, President of Médijuris and newly appointed Vice-president of Business Development for the Group. Consolidating with Facturation.net will give Médijuris and our clients access to the best technology available on the medical billing market in Quebec. Our clients will now benefit from even more powerful comparative reports and practice profiles and more in-depth analyses, not to mention real-time and immediate access to all their statistics."

The two companies will combine their resources and efforts in the pursuit of their common mission, which is to simplify the daily life of physicians. Current clients of Médijuris and Facturation.net will retain the same specialized consultants and can count on the same quality of service.

About Facturation.net

A Canadian company headquartered in Québec City, Facturation.net has been performing medical billing and simplifying the daily lives of specialists and general practitioners for over 35 years. Now with more than 6,300 clients, Facturation.net has become a leader thanks to its user-friendly solution and its teams of qualified and dedicated experts.

About Médijuris

Médijuris is a Canadian company headquartered in Québec City. Operating since 2011 as a medical billing agency in Quebec, it offers fully personalized and tailored services, with a human approach that combines legal expertise with medicine to support physicians in all aspects of their careers. More than 1,000 general practitioners and specialists rely on Médijuris to give them peace of mind when it comes to billing services. Médijuris is regularly invited to provide expert speakers for medical and association conferences.

SOURCE Facturation.net

For further information: Media contacts: Catherine Escojido, Communication Consultant, (514) 927-8807, [email protected]; Mario Champagne, Executive Director, Facturation.net, (418) 622-4747| extension 5917, [email protected]