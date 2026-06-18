Factor Meals Accelerates Nationwide Expansion with New State-of-the-Art Distribution Centre in Alberta

The 50,000 sq.ft. kitchen creates 400 local jobs and delivers premium ready to eat meals across Western Canada

CALGARY, AB, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Factor Meals, Canada's leading ready to eat meal brand, has officially opened a new 50,000 sq. ft. kitchen and distribution centre in Calgary, Alberta. The state-of-the-art facility establishes localized production in Western Canada, serving as a milestone in unlocking nationwide delivery for the brand this Fall.

Initially launched in 2022 to serve Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes, the Calgary expansion allows Factor Meals to seamlessly scale its dietitian-approved, chef-crafted meal deliveries from coast to coast.

"Activating our Calgary kitchen is a critical piece of the puzzle for Factor Meals in Canada," said Ian Brooks, CEO of HelloFresh Canada, Factor Meals' parent company. "This facility positions us to achieve national service in the coming months, bringing fresh, nutritious, and convenient meals to millions of new households across the Western provinces."

The facility represents a major economic investment in the region, creating 400 new jobs across production, logistics, and management. The launch was supported by $3.6 million in provincial and federal funding, including $2.3 million from an Alberta Agri-Processing Investment Tax Credit (APITC) and $1.3 million from a Sustainable Canadian Agriculture Partnership (SCAP) grant.

Tara Sawyer, Alberta Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, emphasized the impact of this regional integration. "Factor Meals' new facility is a prime example of how Alberta is attracting major investment in value-added processing. The Agri-Processing Investment Tax Credit and the Sustainable Canadian Agriculture Partnership help companies establish and grow in our province while taking advantage of some of the best agricultural inputs in the world. Investments like this support local farmers, strengthen our ag sector and help meet the growing demand for high-quality agri-food products."

Calgary Mayor Farkas echoed the sentiment on the local impact. "Calgarians will benefit directly from this investment as Factor Meals expands in our city, creating hundreds of jobs and strengthening our local economy. This expansion reflects Calgary's continued growth as a destination for investment, where companies are choosing to scale, invest and be part of a city that is diversifying and building long-term economic strength."

Invest Alberta and Calgary Economic Development were instrumental in bringing this investment to life, providing Factor Meals with direct access to local supply chains, skilled talent, and government resources critical to establishing and scaling operations in the Calgary region.

"Factor Meals' decision to expand in Calgary reflects the momentum we're seeing across sectors where local innovation is transforming how we produce, move and deliver goods, including food-tech and agri-processing. With a competitive cost environment, room to scale, a highly skilled workforce and strong partnerships, Calgary offers what businesses need to scale with confidence." Said Brad Parry, President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development.

The facility will also integrate deeply with the regional agricultural supply chain, utilizing provincial incentives to advance the Province's agricultural sector.

"Factor Meals' investment underscores the growing strength of Alberta's integrated supply chain--from locally produced ingredients to advanced food processing and distribution. By choosing Alberta as a base for their Western Canada operations, HelloFresh and Factor are helping improve access to high-quality, affordable food options for consumers across the region. Invest Alberta is pleased to support companies making meaningful, lasting investments that connect our agricultural strengths with innovative food solutions and deliver tangible benefits to households," said Invest Alberta, Acting CEO, Keith Bradley.

Kevin Marban, General Manager of Factor Meals, confirmed that the facility is already operational and heavily focused on this regional network. "With 400 new roles, this facility allows us to work closely with local suppliers while delivering fresh meals directly to customers' doorsteps across Western Canada," Marban said. "We're incredibly grateful for the partnership with the city and the Province and look forward to continuing to support the local community."

Inside the State-of-the-Art Calgary Kitchen

The facility operates as a large-scale commercial kitchen and production site designed to prepare high-quality meals fresh daily. Built to support premium flavour development, freshness, and strict food safety, the infrastructure includes advanced industrial ovens, grills, braisers, and blast-chilling capabilities. To seamlessly manage the supply chain from raw ingredients to final fulfillment, the site features extensive commercial-scale warehouse space with dedicated receiving docks for fresh-cut produce and proteins. The operation utilizes multiple temperature-controlled zones and ambient storage to maintain strict cold-chain integrity.

Community Partnerships

Beyond economic development, Factor Meals is establishing local food rescue initiatives to distribute surplus ingredients and meals to residents experiencing food insecurity. The brand has partnered with Second Harvest nationally, alongside local organizations including the Calgary Food Bank and the Community Kitchen Program of Calgary.

Learn more about Factor Meals at www.factormeals.ca

About Factor Meals

Factor Meals is a ready to eat meal delivery service that takes a whole new approach to fresh-prepared meals in Canada. Weekly rotating menus with 40+ menu options are chef-prepared and dietitian-approved, providing evidence-based nutrition that fuels your best and helps you stick to your healthy habits and goals. Every Factor meal is made from scratch using the freshest premium ingredients. Factor Meals currently delivers to residents in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritime Provinces, with plans to expand to British Columbia and Saskatchewan in the Fall. Factor Meals is a proud member of the HelloFresh Group, the world's leading meal solution company, which means Canadians can expect the same quality, freshness, and reliability they already know and love. For more information, visit www.factormeals.ca.

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta engages the world and provides high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can scale up and succeed without limits. To date, Invest Alberta has supported investments totaling nearly $24.9 billion and created 33,481 jobs since its inception in 2020. Investments are in sectors ranging from energy and agriculture to tech, aviation, life sciences and beyond. For more information, visit investalberta.ca.

About Calgary Economic Development

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary's growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets and feel at home in our community. We steward the economic strategy, Uplook: An Action Plan for Our Economy with the mandate to position Calgary for long-term economic success by supporting the expansion, retention and acquisition of companies, capital and talent. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. For more information, visit www.calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Factor Canada

Media Contact: Kate Carnegie, Media Relations Contact, Email: [email protected], Phone: 905 650 7622