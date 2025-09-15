Canada's Lunch Hour is Disappearing: 61% of Canadians Skip Lunch, Yet the Secret to Productivity Is Taking One

Factor's No Desk Dining Zone helps Toronto professionals reclaim their lunch hour as a time to recharge and refocus

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Lunch was once the sacred pause in the workday — a chance to refuel, recharge, and reconnect. But that necessary break is disappearing, with 61 per cent of Canadian professionals now skipping lunch altogether, and nearly two in five are eating at their desks. To spark change, Factor is hosting the No Desk Dining Zone, inviting professionals to step away from their screens and rediscover the benefits of a real break. Launching in Toronto's Financial District on September 17–18, Torontonians can enjoy free chef-prepared meals, upbeat music, outdoor seating, games, and the chance to reconnect with colleagues.

"Self-care isn't always spa days or sabbaticals. Sometimes it's as simple as getting out from behind your desk to enjoy a real meal," says Kevin Marban, General Manager at Factor Canada. "A proper lunch break gives you the clarity and energy to win your afternoon. And with September being one of the busiest times of the year, Factor is making it easier for professionals to recharge with nutritious meals - and reclaim their break."

To better understand young professionals' lunch habits, Factor commissioned The Harris Poll to survey hundreds of working Canadians. Of those skipping lunch or desk-dining, nearly half reported feeling sluggish, tired, or less focused. By contrast, respondents who took a true lunch break said it reduced stress (38%), fostered stronger connections (25%), and powered afternoon productivity (24%). In fact, taking a proper lunch topped the list of activities that made workdays feel more energizing, ahead of walking outdoors, quiet time, or socializing with colleagues.

Popping up at 200 King West from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., visitors will enjoy a menu featuring Factor favourites, including: Bavette Steak Mac & Cheese, Honey Mustard Chicken, or Vegan Mushroom Marsala, served with delicious sides and refreshing juices. Guests will have the option to enjoy a warm meal onsite, or to go to be heated up at the office amongst colleagues. With picnic tables for relaxing, cornhole for friendly competition, and complimentary branded cooler bags and cutlery, every guest will leave refueled, recharged, and ready to take on the rest of the day.

"While most Canadians are skipping lunch, 87 per cent say they'd take a real break if their employers encouraged it," adds Marban. "It's clear that lunch isn't just a pause in the day - it's a smart business move. How we fuel ourselves shapes how we perform, and stepping away from the desk is the first step to boosting creativity, collaboration, and productivity. It's time to bring back lunch - for our well-being and our work."

Factor's No Desk Dining Zone is just one part of the company's broader mission to support well-being through quality dining. With more than 35 dietitian-approved meals ready to eat in just two minutes, Factor makes it easy to fuel your day without sacrificing time or nutrition, making for the perfect addition to busy, active lifestyles.

About Factor's No Desk Dining Zone

What: Reclaim your lunch break with chef-prepared, nutritious meals to the backdrop of upbeat music, outdoor seating and games.

Where: 200 King Street West, Toronto

When: Wednesday, September 17 - Thursday, September 18, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00p.m., while supplies last

About Factor Meals

Factor is a ready-to-eat meal delivery service that takes a whole new approach to fresh-prepared meals. Weekly rotating menus with 35+ menu options are chef-prepared and dietitian-approved, making clean eating simple and stress-free, providing convenience without compromise. Every Factor meal is made from scratch using only the freshest premium ingredients. Factor currently delivers to residents in all provinces east of Manitoba with plans to expand to Western Canada in the future. Factor comes from the world's leading meal-kit company, HelloFresh, which means Canadians can expect the same quality, freshness, and reliability they already know and love. For more information visit www.factormeals.ca .

Survey Methodology

This survey was undertaken by The Harris Poll Canada . It ran overnight on August 22nd, 2025, with 961 randomly selected employed Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panellists. The results have been weighted by age, gender, region, and education (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±3.2%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

SOURCE Factor Canada

MEDIA CONTACT: Kate Carnegie, KC Media Inc., [email protected], (905) 650-7622