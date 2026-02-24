FACTOR LAUNCHES MISSION TO DEFEAT THE 3 P.M. CRASH ACROSS CANADA

The mid-afternoon slump continues to challenge workplace focus and performance across the country

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The mid-afternoon crash isn't just an illusion, it's a widespread workplace reality, and Factor is on a mission to help Canadians overcome it. New research conducted by Factor reveals that 94% of employed Canadians experience a mid-afternoon energy dip, and 77% say it disrupts their productivity.

From brain fog and fatigue to cravings and irritability, the crash hits hard, and many Canadians are relying on quick fixes. Nearly one-third (29%) reach for caffeine, while 23% simply try to push through - approaches that may provide temporary relief but can often lead to another energy dip later in the day.



The afternoon crash may not be random -- it's often linked to how Canadians fuel their day. Skipped meals, carb-heavy lunches with little to no protein, long gaps between eating, and poor sleep could contribute to dips in energy that tend to show up mid-afternoon, making crashes feel almost inevitable -- especially during busy winter months. But for many people, that slump may be preventable with more balanced fueling earlier in the day.

Lunch habits may also be playing a role. While 82% of Canadians say they notice a difference in energy levels based on what they eat, only 22% report choosing lunch with afternoon energy in mind. Meanwhile, 59% say convenience, speed and cost take priority over nutrition when making midday meal decisions.

Factor removes these lunchtime barriers by offering ready-to-eat, chef-prepared, dietitian-approved meals designed to support sustained energy. Recipes are thoughtfully balanced with protein and healthy fats to promote focus and fullness, fibre to help stabilize blood sugar, and complex carbohydrates for steady fuel. Made with high-quality ingredients and no refined sugars or artificial fillers, Factor makes it easy for Canadians to choose nutrition that helps power their afternoon, instead of contributing to the 3 p.m. crash.

On February 25-26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Factor will pop up at The PATH in Commerce Court to intercept Toronto office workers at lunchtime, when fueling matters most. Guests can choose from three chef-prepared, dietitian-approved meals designed to support sustained energy and focus, served on the spot with a branded cooler bag. Meals include the Bavette Steak Mac and Cheese, Beurre Monté Chicken and Coconut Lime Curried Tofu. An on-site registered dietitian will be available to answer general nutrition questions, while bold LED visuals and a near-live "3 P.M. Crashes Defeated" counter bring the mission to life in real time.

"The 3 p.m. crash is something many people experience, and it's a common challenge I see when working with clients," says Martina Luketich, Registered Dietitian at Factor. "While it's tempting to reach for caffeine or a quick snack, those options don't always provide lasting energy. Instead, it's worth rethinking how we fuel earlier in the day to support energy levels later on. Balanced meals that include protein, fibre, healthy fats, and carbohydrates are more likely to promote steady energy levels, which may contribute to improved focus and productivity in the afternoon."

The Factor 3 p.m. Crash campaign is part of the company's broader mission to make well-being easier through quality nutrition. With more than 40 chef-prepared, dietitian-approved meals ready to eat in just two minutes, Factor helps busy Canadians fuel their day without sacrificing time, taste or nutrition.

About Factor Meals

Factor is a ready-to-eat meal delivery service that takes a whole new approach to fresh-prepared meals. Weekly rotating menus with 40+ menu options are chef-prepared and dietitian-approved, providing evidence-based nutrition that fuels your best and may help you stick to your healthy habits and goals. Every Factor meal is made from scratch using the freshest premium ingredients. Factor currently delivers to residents in all provinces east of Manitoba and in Alberta, with plans to expand to British Columbia and Saskatchewan in Western Canada in the future. Factor comes from the world's leading meal-kit company, HelloFresh, which means Canadians can expect the same quality, freshness, and reliability they already know and love. For more information visit www.factormeals.ca .

Methodology

This survey was undertaken by The Harris Poll Canada and ran overnight on December 16, 2025 among 906 randomly selected employed Canadian adults who are aged 18+. The results have been weighted by age, gender, region, and education (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±3.3%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

