Elevate Your Nutrition Game: Factor Canada Launches "Ernie's Eats," a Meal Collection Curated by Ernie Clement

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - As Ernie Clement's impact on the field continues to grow, he is bringing the same discipline and work ethic that defines his game to homes across the country. Factor Canada, the nation's leading ready to eat meal service, is proud to announce the launch of "Ernie's Eats," a limited time curated collection of Clement's favourite Factor meals.

Factor Canada Launches “Ernie’s Eats” (CNW Group/Factor Canada) Bavette Steak Mac and Cheese (CNW Group/Factor Canada)

The year-long partnership is anchored by a major national campaign appearing across television and streaming platforms. As Clement establishes himself as one of baseball's most dependable contributors, Factor's 2026 campaign, titled "The Factor That Makes a Difference", highlights the synergy between his relentless daily grind and Factor's commitment to consistency, quality, and routine. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both parties, as Factor leans into Clement's reputation as an "everyday athlete" hero to inspire Canadians to prioritize their own daily nutritional routines.

"Ernie is exactly who you see: hard working, consistent, and dedicated," says Sofia Oliveira, Director of Brand at Factor. "That authenticity is the heartbeat of this campaign; we are showcasing the discipline behind the performance. Ernie's approach perfectly mirrors what we provide: the consistency of high-quality nutrition to help you perform at your best."

Running throughout May and June, "Ernie's Eats" removes the guesswork from nutritionally balanced eating. The curated selection features a rotating weekly lineup of Clement's top picks, blending high-protein powerhouses with flavourful variety. Fans can fuel up with robust dishes like Bavette Steak Mac & Cheese, Spicy Korean Ground Beef Bowls, and Blackened Chicken Breast, or opt for lighter, nutrient-dense favourites such as Harissa Salmon and Red Chile Chicken Tamale Bowls. Every meal is handpicked to reflect the athlete's mindset: nutrition that works as hard as you do, balanced for recovery, energy, and flavour.

"My career has always been defined by the work that happens when no one is watching, like the extra reps and the early mornings," says Ernie Clement. "Consistency is my biggest asset on the field, and that starts with how I fuel my body. I've always believed that what you put in is what you get out. With 'Ernie's Eats,' I wanted to share Factor meals that help me maintain that level of performance and stay on top of my routine throughout a demanding season."

To explore the "Ernie's Eats" collection and Factor's full menu of 40+ weekly Dietitian-approved meals, visit www.factormeals.ca

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About Factor Meals

Factor is a ready-to-eat meal delivery service that takes a whole new approach to fresh-prepared meals. Weekly rotating menus with 40+ menu options are chef-prepared and dietitian-approved, providing evidence-based nutrition that fuels your best and may help you stick to your healthy habits and goals. Every Factor meal is made from scratch using the freshest premium ingredients. Factor currently delivers to residents in all provinces east of Manitoba and in Alberta, with plans to expand to British Columbia and Saskatchewan in Western Canada in the future. Factor comes from the world's leading meal-kit company, HelloFresh, which means Canadians can expect the same quality, freshness, and reliability they already know and love. For more information visit www.factormeals.ca.

SOURCE Factor Canada

Media Contact: Kate Carnegie, KC Media, 905 650 7622, [email protected]